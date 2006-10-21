Two cats eye each other

Simmons "Like Marvin talks about, we've had some breakthroughs, breakout games," says Simmons. "Given the way the schedule is, this is the type of team we have to beat to get to that level."

To Oliver and Simmons, it's not all that different than the Carolina formula. Simmons' uncle, Jerry, has been the strength coach for the Panthers since 1999. Lewis hired Morton (a pre-Fox Carolina refugee) away from the Ravens to run his strength program.

"The offseason is when you get better and we had to get better in the offseaon," Simmons says. "That's when a lot of your work is done. When you improve, and develop cohesiveness. There's less stress and it's not as fast-paced. Our attendance was sky high in Carolina, except maybe for one or two guys, and it's been the same thing here.

"Carolina is built on physical play, physical toughness. The weight room is a huge part of what they do. They're a physically strong team."

Simmons got his passion and opportunity from Uncle Jerry, not to mention that sunup-to-sundown harvest mentality they each lived on a Kansas farm. His uncle took Darrin and his little brother to training camps from Southern California to Cleveland to learn the game, but the Xs-and-Os were bequeathed to him by his boss in Carolina, O'Brien, the granddaddy of NFL special teams coaches.

"The idea is being fundamentally sound," says Kasay, the Panthers all-time leading scorer who kicked for O'Brien and Simmons. "There are guys around the league who put their own personality on what they do. John Harbaugh in Philadelphia is a guy that does that. The games are so close and so much of what is done on special teams is done on the fly and you have to have that intensity. Every play means so much because of the yardage involved."

Kasay, still alive and kicking and turning 37 next week, is more than an interested observer Sunday.

"I'm interested to see what happens because the special teams are kind of coming out of the same approach," Kasay says. "It's going to be fun to see how they play against each other."

After two straight losses, it's the fashion to bemoan the state of the Bengals, but go back to the last time they played the Panthers, a brief 57 regular-season games ago and look at how far they've come.

As the Panthers assistant special teams coach back on Dec. 8, 2002, Simmons became an innocent bystander in one of the greatest wrecks in Bengals history. Cincinnati showed the world why it was 1-12 in a disorganized and disinterested 52-31 blowout.

If one of the foundations of Fox's rebuilding project was special teams, his club exposed just how woeful the Bengals were in the kicking game. In rookie punter Travis Dorsch's first NFL game, the Panthers' Steve Smith returned two line-drive punts for touchdowns, the Bengals' Neil Rackers missed a 52-yard field goal, Graham set a Panthers record with six extra points in place of the injured Kasay, and Cincinnati went on to finish dead last in the NFL's special teams rankings and everywhere else.

A month later, Lewis approached Simmons at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and asked him to come to Cincinnati as his special teams coach.

"Sure, I thought about that game," says Simmons, who still didn't hesitate. "But that's the great challenge. Make something better, make the team better, and win."

Simmons' teams mirrored the Bengals' rise in the standings, from No. 32 to No. 25 to No. 7 and then to No. 16 last year with the help of all people, Graham, a casualty of a training camp faceoff with Kasay the same day the Bengals lost Rackers to injury on the eve of the 2003 season.