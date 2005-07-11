Two '05 Ticket Packages Sold Out

SELLOUTS LOOM FOR FIRST FOUR REGULAR SEASON HOME GAMES, NOW AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH PURCHASE OF SEASON TICKETS

Heavy weekend sales exhausted the supply of Ticket Packages for the first four home games of the 2005 Bengals regular season, the club's ticket office announced today. Tickets for the first four games are now available only through the purchase of Season Tickets, which still offer prime locations in a variety of sections and price ranges.

As the supply of Season Tickets is also forecast to be exhausted prior to the Sept. 18 home opener against Minnesota, the first four games are essentially sellouts and are assured of live local television coverage. This will extend to 15 the club's streak of regular-season sellouts at Paul Brown Stadium, dating back to the last three games of 2003.

Two-game Ticket Packages for 2005 went on sale Saturday through TicketMaster. Though sales consumed the supply of Pack A (Minnesota on Sept. 18; Pittsburgh on Oct. 23) and Pack B (Houston on Oct. 2; Green Bay on Oct. 30), a limited supply of Ticket Packages remain available covering the last four games of the regular season.

Still available are Pack C (Indianapolis on Nov. 20; Buffalo on Dec. 24) and Pack D (Baltimore on Nov. 27; Cleveland on Dec. 11).

Ticket Package purchasers are assured priority over the general public for any Bengals home playoff games following the 2005 season. Single-game tickets will not be available for the first four regular season games, and it's uncertain if any single-game sales will be opened for the final four contests of the regular season.

The only single-game tickets currently available are for preseason games Aug. 12 vs. New England and Sept. 2 vs. Indianapolis.

Bengals Season Tickets can be purchased by calling The Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-TDTD (8383) in Greater Cincinnati, and toll free at (866) 621-TDTD (8383) from outside Cincinnati. Fans also can purchase Season Tickets in person at the Bengals' Ticket Office near Gate E on Paul Brown Stadium's plaza level, accessible from Elm Street.

Ticket Packs C and D, as well as single-game tickets for the preseason games are currently handled through Area TicketMaster Outlets and Ticketmaster.com. Fans wishing to purchase by phone can call TicketMaster locations in Cincinnati at 513/562-4949, in Dayton at 937/228-2323, in Columbus at 614/431-3600, in Lexington at 859/281-6644 and in Louisville at 502/361-3100.

Beginning Thursday, July 14, the Bengals Ticket Hotline will also be available for Ticket Pack and Single Game Preseason sales, assuming availability.