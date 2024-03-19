 Skip to main content
Bengals Re-Sign Trenton Irwin

Mar 19, 2024 at 09:00 AM
The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season. 

Irwin, a fifth-year player out of Stanford University, originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in 2019, then joined Cincinnati's practice squad during the '19 season. He has played in 34 regular-season games for the Bengals and has caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five TDs.

A Really Big Move In Free Agency Nets Bengals Massive OT Trent Brown

Endorsed by old New England teammate Ted Karras, Trent Brown helped the Bengals claim the biggest book-end tackles in the NFL Tuesday when he signed a free-agent deal.
Bengals Sign Trent Brown

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent OT Trent Brown to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.
Sheldon Rankins Brings Bengals Power And Poise: 'One Of Most Gifted Guys I've Been Around'

Sheldon Rankins, the veteran three-technique who signed with the Bengals Monday, is an old teammate of Bengals Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson. Here is Trey's Take:
Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
New Safety Geno Stone Brings "A Sense Of Joy," To Revamped Bengals Secondary 

A scouting report on new Bengals safety Geno Stone, inked to a two-year deal Thursday before his introductory news conference in a section of Paycor Stadium, which, like his new secondary, is under renovation:  Think a combination of popular Bengals past and present, such as Tyler Boyd, Mike Hilton, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
Zack Moss Adds To His Riveting Story As Bengals Backfield Opens New Chapter

Zack Moss had another reminder of just how far he's come in one of those inspirational, almost made-for-TV lives when he walked into Paycor Stadium Thursday for the first time as a Bengals running back and saw Chad Johnson.
The General Gets A New Command As Vonn Bell Returns To Bengals: 'I'm Home'

Of course, Vonn Bell began the day he returned to the Bengals working out at 5 a.m. Friday before he caught the flight out of Miami to Cincinnati to sign the deal.
Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin 

According to multiple reports the Bengals have  reached a deal with wide receiver Trenton Irwin,  whose 40 catches and five touchdowns in the past  two seasons have elevated him into the game-day role of reliable backup.
Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early;  No Moss Gathering  For Zack Rolling Downhill 

The lure of Joe Burrow's Bengals lives. Just talk to his two newest weapons after they signed Thursday.
