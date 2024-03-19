Bengals Re-Sign Trenton Irwin

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Irwin, a fifth-year player out of Stanford University, originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in 2019, then joined Cincinnati's practice squad during the '19 season. He has played in 34 regular-season games for the Bengals and has caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five TDs.
Check out the best photos of WR Trenton Irwin during his time at the Bengals.