Toys for Tots Holiday Collection

Bring a new unwrapped toy or cash donation to the Bengals-Browns game
The Cincinnati Bengals and the United States Marine Corps Reserves are teaming up again for the Annual Toys for Tots Collection on Sunday, November 28 before the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paul Brown Stadium.
U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will be at all entrances to Paul Brown Stadium with barrels to collect new, unwrapped toys and cash donations. All contributions benefit the less fortunate children in our community.
Last year the Marines collected more than $12,000 worth of new toys at the Bengals game and we hope to exceed that number this year.
Every contribution makes a huge difference.
We hope every Bengals fan will support this year's Toys for Tots collection by brining a new unwrapped toy or cash donation to the Bengals-Browns game on Sunday, November 28.