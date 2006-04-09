The next game on the schedule

AndersonIt had been two months and a day since they sliced the cancer out of Jim Anderson when the dean of the Bengals coaches carried the ball Saturday and came clean to tell everybody he was clean.

But when he really thought about it - and he admits he does think about it all in his rare quiet time - Anderson thinks the big play had happened here nearly a year to the day.

Anderson, a stickler for details in life as well as game plans, can easily recall what he told the men gathered for the Men's Health Conference at Xavier University's Cintas Center last year.

Take control of your health. Exercise. Watch your diet. Ask questions. Get a physical every year and follow it up.

And then when Anderson went to get his annual physical back in January, the play had an audible called prostate cancer. A microscopic nodule that could have grown unnoticed for five, six years.

"I'm a witness to wellness," Anderson told the group a year later. "Your life will continue. It doesn't change you. You're not less of a man."

Anderson has been back in the office for three weeks now. That's about how long he's been back on the treadmill. Maybe not as long or as hard, but back on the treadmill. He's a little lighter (about 10 pounds), but the weight of the world is off his shoulders. At his eight-week checkup last Monday, it was all negative and that is all good, just two weeks removed from his 58th birthday.

When the Bengals schedule came out Thursday, he played "Coach," and looked only at the first two games. After all, as one of the NFL's most seasoned assistant coaches, he has seen 23 of these things since arriving as the club's running backs coach when Marvin Lewis was still on his first job working with the linebackers at Idaho State in 1984.

But Anderson savored that opener in Kansas City and the home opener against Cleveland. It's just nice to be getting ready for the next game, whether's it's cancer or the Chiefs.

"I appreciate each day a little more," Anderson said, greeting well-wishers after the talk. "You take for granted there's going to be another day. Now you're thankful there is one."

Last year, Anderson's role in the conference was an audible. Run by the Cincinnati alumni chapter of his college fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Anderson came off the bench to pinch hit for a speaker who couldn't make it. Since he has made a career out of getting the next guy ready (Ickey Woods, Harold Green, Corey Dillon, Rudi Johnson, Chris Perry), he came through like an Anderson backup.

"He was a huge success," said Greg Heard, one of the coordinators of the event. "He talked about conditioning and exercise and what the players go through. Because we got so many responses for what Jim did last year, people said we should give him his own room and own time because if we put him in one of the breakout rooms, nobody would go to the other sessions."

Which is why Anderson, like former U.S. Surgeon General Henry Foster in the morning and Hamilton County coroner Odell Owens at lunch, had the third level of the Schiff Family Conference Center all to himself as he closed out the day-long conference talking to about 100 people.

Almost to himself. Since he was able to script this appearance, he shared the stage. He recruited another voice in Bengals assistant strength and conditioning coach Ray Oliver as they talked about "The Weekend Warrior," which Oliver promptly shot down with, "I don't see any weekend warriors in here, but I do know you've got to go back to work Monday morning."

Although the conference is geared to health risks commonly associated with minorities and most of the participants are African-American, anyone is always welcome (next year's conference is already set for April 17) and Anderson will be the first to assure you that his PSA test knows no racial parameters. He has the most common cancer in American men, black, white, or green.

Oliver knows all about cancer and early detection. Even now on game days he wears the same T-shirt under his sweats that they wore in Carolina to honor his friend, the late Panthers coach Sam Mills.

"You don't turn down Jim Anderson. Turning down Jim Anderson would be like turning down Tony Soprano," said Oliver, the Taft High grad from the West End who came back home two years ago to coach after stints in the NBA, NFL and NCAA basketball.

"He said, 'You're speaking at this.' I said, 'OK.' He's been one of my mentors even before I came back. He's as great a football coach as I know, but a better human being. He's respected by his peers in the league, he's respected by the college coaches when he's out there scouting, and he's respected by all the high school coaches. When you've got those three, that's pretty good."

Anderson is an active Kappa, and he was still getting thanked Saturday for the arrangements he made for a boy scout troop's visit to last year's training camp. Oliver, 44, wasn't a frat guy at the University of Cincinnati all those years ago and leered a little bit at the good-natured ribbing he was getting before his speech.