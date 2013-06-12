The name is Ghee

Brandon Ghee

For all but the most attentive Bengals fans, the name Brandon Ghee likely conjures up a hazy image. Played briefly a few years ago? A safety, maybe? And is his last name pronounced with a soft "J" sound or a hard "G"?

Well, it's "Jee," and that's worth knowing during 2013 minicamp. A cornerback from Wake Forest, Ghee is on the current roster. And though he has played only sparingly over his three previous seasons, the Bengals had a reason in 2010 for drafting him in the third round.

He was one of the fastest corners available in the draft, clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40, and his coverage skills also impressed scouts.

And of late, he has caught head coach Marvin Lewis's eye.

"Brandon has done well this spring, in the OTAs and in the minicamp," Lewis said. "Brandon's got to play real football against guys with different colored helmets on, but he shows us promise. So I'm looking forward to him doing that."