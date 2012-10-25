Burfict says it's the first time since Centennial High School that he had 16 tackles. But he's thinking about the ones he didn't make.

"They said I had an amazing game but they don't see film like I do," Burfict said. "I'm always my worst critic where I could say I could have made more tackles or intercepted a pass. I could have made more plays. Like I said we lost so it's kind of like I could have made more tackles."

Getting an answer from Lewis on how Burfict is playing is far from as precise. But it's about as far as he'll ever go.

"The only story about Tez is how he got here," Lewis said. "What he's done here is exactly what you would expect from a starting NFL backer since he's been here."

Burfict got his first NFL start a day before his 22nd birthday and he considers it a gift. How he had the worst NFL scouting combine in history when he turned off every NFL team by showing up overweight, overwrought and under-disciplined is now safely embedded in league lore.

How Lewis reached out to him at Arizona State during his pro day and Burfict's ensuing phone call a few weeks before the draft to the head coach's cell is now right there in Bengals legend with a Dave Lapham fireside tale.

How Burfict remembers Lewis calling him in the seventh round and telling him the Bengals didn't have a seventh-round pick but if he signed as a free agent they would treat him like a draft pick is now as famous a draft room story as Bob Bratkowski calling old friend Dennis Erickson about T.J. Houshmandzadeh in a long-ago seventh round.

Funny how it works. Erickson was Burfict's college coach.

"I never really thought about that," Burfict said when asked if he ever thought he'd play so well and so much heading into the bye.

"I was just trying to make my way on the team, learning the playbook, being a leader, getting in good with my teammates because I'm pretty sure they thought that I was the same guy people (thought I was). I just wanted them to know I'm not that type of person. I'm a great guy and a great person off the field."

He's got that right. One player on offense said Wednesday, "He works hard, he plays hard, and he's a really good player. He doesn't have the attitude at all that he was supposed to have."

Fact is, Burfict has never been in trouble off the field and Cincinnati has been no different than Corona, Calif., or Tempe, Ariz. He's not going home this bye weekend. Burfict and his girlfriend are hanging here, as usual, with their two dogs and a cat. If a dinner date ensues during the bye, it probably won't be at a club, but more like at Jeff Ruby's or The Olive Garden.

No, the big knock against Burfict had always been his temper, an inability to harness his emotions. And his inability to play with consistent technique. He could give the big pop, the big play. But when Guenther and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer saw the tape of his last season at Arizona State, they weren't sure he'd get to training camp he looked so bad.

BLANK SLATE

"The thing I think is most impressive is that I asked him to come in here with a blank slate," Guenther said. "I told him no bad habits, clear your mind of anything you learned before, and do what I tell you. And he has. He has such good instincts. He knows the rules and he knows our scheme, but you almost don't want to hamstring a guy like that because he is so instinctive."

Guenther had prepared Burfict for that Colon moment. He didn't know when it was coming, but Guenther told Burfict to be ready for it because any scouting report worth its weight (and height) would include Burfict's emotional college past.

"He's a smart guy. We talked about it. He's a marked man when it comes to that stuff," Guenther said. "You can't do it here."

Burfict has also had some help from his vets. He says tight end Jermaine Gresham is always talking to him and teases him, Burfict says, in a way that challenges him. He calls cornerback Adam Jones, "Big Bro."

As in, if Jones sees Burfict about to lose it on the field, he'll say, "Hey, this is your Big Bro. Calm down. Listen to me."

Both Burfict and Jones have a past. He says Jones has sat down with him and asked him about it all.

"He's pretty much teaching me what to do and what not do," Burfict said. "Because he's been there. He's been like my big brother."

It all goes back to caring. Burfict thinks he's been spurred by a team where "we all push each other." This is what he had in mind during the draft. Other teams, like the Browns and Eagles, called. But he had one team in mind. One player in mind.

"I watched Marvin Lewis when he worked with Ray Lewis. He was a great coach for him and I followed him looking to be the same as Ray Lewis," Burfict said.

Burfict laughed when asked if he feels like a seventh-round draft pick. The pick the Bengals didn't have. But he wants nothing to do with it. It's easier to keep that linebacker's chip the way it all came down.