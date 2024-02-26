Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

Higgins, who will be a fifth-year player in 2024, originally was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 53 career regular-season games (53 starts) for Cincinnati, and has 257 receptions for 3684 yards and 24 TDs. He recorded over 1000 receiving yards in 2021 and '22, becoming one of five players in team history to reach that mark multiple times in his first three seasons.