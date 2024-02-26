Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player.
Higgins, who will be a fifth-year player in 2024, originally was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 53 career regular-season games (53 starts) for Cincinnati, and has 257 receptions for 3684 yards and 24 TDs. He recorded over 1000 receiving yards in 2021 and '22, becoming one of five players in team history to reach that mark multiple times in his first three seasons.
Higgins also has played in seven postseason contests (six starts) for the Bengals, and ranks second in team history both in postseason receptions (31) and postseason receiving yards (457).
"Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I'm glad that he'll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team."