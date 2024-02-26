 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

Feb 26, 2024 at 10:30 AM

The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player. 

Higgins, who will be a fifth-year player in 2024, originally was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 53 career regular-season games (53 starts) for Cincinnati, and has 257 receptions for 3684 yards and 24 TDs. He recorded over 1000 receiving yards in 2021 and '22, becoming one of five players in team history to reach that mark multiple times in his first three seasons.

Higgins also has played in seven postseason contests (six starts) for the Bengals, and ranks second in team history both in postseason receptions (31) and postseason receiving yards (457). 

"Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I'm glad that he'll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team."

Higgins_Tee

Tee Higgins

#5 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: Clemson

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Gets His Top Weapons For 2024 With Tee Tagged

The Bengals all but guaranteed quarterback Joe Burrow his top two weapons for the upcoming season when they put the franchise tag on free-agent wide receiver Tee Higgins.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Wilcox

The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
news

Bengals Free Agency 2023 Recap

The Cincinnati Bengals have made some exciting new acquisitions during the 2023 NFL Free Agency period. To keep up with the latest updates on the Bengals' free agents, such as players joining or leaving for other teams, here's a recap of their 2023 free agency so far.
news

Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

news

2023 Free Agency: See How The Bengals Graded

The start of the 2023 NFL Free Agency saw the Bengals adding T Orlando Brown Jr. and S Nick Scott to the team. Here are media grades on the Bengals' free agent moves.
news

Bengals Sign Nick Scott

news

Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

news

Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

Advertising