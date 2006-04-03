Stout Sam to stuff Bengals' ails?

WilliamsIf there is anyone who knows what the addition of Adams means, it's Bengals right guard Bobbie Williams. The 340-pound Williams traded massive blows the past two seasons with Adams in the losses to Buffalo.

"He must be turning cartwheels," said Williams of Bengals middle linebacker Odell Thurman. "I know our linebackers are going to be happy. That's going to free up a couple of gaps to run through.

"He must be pretty strong because when we got to 'rassling' out there, it was like two sumo wrestlers."

Adams is another in a line of playoff-tested veterans Lewis has lured to the club. He becomes the seventh player Lewis has signed who has played in at least one Super Bowl, and the ninth that has played in a least one conference championship game, and he brings to the Bengals some more aura of success.

"We're going to challenge each other in all kinds of ways," Williams said. "Not only on the field, but in the weight room, too. He's a big strong guy. ... Judging by the 'rassling' matches we've had out there, I'd say he's just as strong as I am and I know I can chunk up some weight."

Two of this season's three free-agent signings, Adams and Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson, played against each other in Super Bowl XXXVII when Jackson was named MVP. Jackson has a history of playing in front of massive linemen for the Bucs such as Warren Sapp and Booger McFarland.

"Look at all the good defenses," Jackson said. "I don't want to say a hog, but (they have) one big guy in the middle that closes up everything on them. They need two guys to account for him, and now they can't send out as many receivers because they need to keep in one person to block."

If Lewis has spawned a buzz publicly by refusing to rule out a switch to the 3-4, the players are buzzing about it, too. The 6-4, 270-pound Justin Smith says he could make the move to linebacker, and Robinson says he's prepared to "slide out to end" as he did in the first eight seasons of his career.

"We don't know. We're waiting to hear. Maybe this will make them go one way or the other," Justin Smith said. "But I'm thinking we're going to do what we did last year."

The Bengals played a bunch of three-man fronts (what they call "Tiger") in varying situations, but they stuck with a 4-3 base. Given Adams' success with Lewis and Bresnahan in the 4-3, it figures the Bengals would stick with it.

Yet, like Bresnahan said, "We could go out there now and play our 4-3 stuff, but the decision has yet to be made. Nothing has changed until further notice."

But there is certainly one change with the addition of Adams and Jackson.

"We've become a better defense," Robinson said.