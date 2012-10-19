Steelers-Bengals Preview



GAME PREVIEW

OCTOBER 21, 2012

TIME: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

PLACE: Paul Brown Stadium (Synthetic)

LOCAL RADIO: Play-by-play Dan Hoard and analyst Dave Lapham led by "Triple Cast" on 700-AM WLW, 1530-AM ESPN and 102.7-FM WEBN on the 25-station Bengals radio network.

NATIONAL RADIO: Dial Global Radio Sports. Play-by-play Dave Sims, analyst James Lofton, sideline reporter Steve Tasker.

TV: NBC broadcast team of Al Michaels play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth analyst, Michele Tafoya sideline reporter. Channel 5 in Cincinnati, Channel 2 in Dayton, Ohio, Channel 18 in Lexington, Ky.

INJURIES

CIN: RB Brian Leonard (ribs) didn't practice all week and is doubtful. WR Armon Binns (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, was limited Friday and is questionable. CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) was full go all week and is questionable. WR Andrew Hawkins (back), DE Devon Still (shoulder) and RG Kevin Zeitler (elbow) were limited Wednesday but full go Thursday and Friday, and are probable. So is MLB Roddrick Muckelroy (ankle), who went limited Friday before surfacing on the injury report.

PIT: OUT - SS Troy Polamalu (calf), RT Marcus Gilbert, RB Rashard Mendenhall (Achilles), RB Isaac Redman (ankle). C Maurkice Pouncey (knee) didn't practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday, is questionable but it looks like he'll play. ILB Lawrence Timmons (foot), who didn't play last week against Tennessee, didn't work Wednesday but went full go Thursday and Friday and is probable.

» Complete Injury Report

THE SERIES

Steelers lead regular season series, 51-32, and postseason series 1-0; in Cincinnati, Steelers lead 25-18, including 1-0 in postseason; 10-2 at PBS.

NOTEWORTHY

» In their two victories over the Steelers in the history of Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals went to the wire each time with big fourth quarters. In 2001, the Bengals tied it at 23 with 13 fourth-quarter points and got a 31-yard field goal from Neil Rackers to win it in overtime. In 2009 they scored 14 fourth-quarter points and won it with 14 seconds left on Carson Palmer's four-yard TD pass to Andre Caldwell.

» One of Cincinnati's two home Sunday night wins came against Pittsburgh at Riverfront Stadium. It was a big 27-9 victory on Nov. 18, 1990 that pushed the Bengals to 6-4 on the way to the AFC Central title.

» Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis coached linebackers at the University of Pittsburgh from 1990-91 and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin coached defensive backs at the University of Cincinnati from 1999-2000.

» Two future Bengals head coaches worked together on the Steelers defensive staff for four seasons in the early '90s when Pittsburgh went 7-1 against their future team. From 1992-95 the only game the Bengals won when Lewis was the linebackers coach and Dick LeBeau was the secondary coach and later defensive coordinator came in Pittsburgh in 1995.

» Two of the best receivers in the history of each franchise are going to be wearing the NBC jacket in PBS on Sunday. Hines Ward is the Steelers all-time leading receiver with 1,000 catches and Cris Collinsworth is fourth in Bengals history with 417.

» LeBeau has a former Bengal at his disposal in backup LB Brandon Johnson, a veteran of 64 games, 16 starts, and two playoff appearances for the 2008-2011 Bengals.

NFL RANKINGS

CIN: 13th in scoring, 10th in offense (21st rushing, 8th passing); Tied for 22nd in scoring defense, 15th in defense (21st rushing, 17th passing), tied for 28th in turnover margin at minus-7.

PIT: 17th in scoring, 16th in offense (31st in rushing, 7th passing); Tied for 17th in scoring defense, 5th in defense (20th rushing, 4th passing), tied for 10th in turnover margin at plus-2.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 72-77-1 regular season, 0-3 postseason in his 10th season, 5-14 vs. Pittsburgh.

PIT: Mike Tomlin 62-31 in sixth season; 8-2 vs. Lewis and Bengals.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, is calling for a mostly clear night with a high temperature of 57 degrees at game time dropping to 50 late in the evening with winds out of the south at about five miles to hour with no chance of rain.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

» 4-9 - Bengals record under Marvin Lewis in prime-time games

» 417 - Number of catches for Cris Collinsworth in 107 games

» 550 - On pace number of catches for Bengals WR A.J. Green in 107 games

» 751 - Club-record number of catches for Chad Johnson in 151 games

» 777 - On pace number of catches for Green in 151 games

» 75 - Age of Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau

» 74 - Combined age of Bengals top three receivers (Green, Andrew Hawkins, Jermaine Gresham)

» 94 - Combined ages of Lewis and Mike Tomlin

» 3 - Bengals rushes of at least 20 yards

» 0 - Steelers rushes of at least 20 yards

» 1 - Interceptions by Bengals DBs

» 1 - Interceptions by Steelers DBs

» 11 - Combined sacks by Bengals DT Geno Atkins and RE Michael Johnson

» 11 - Sacks by Steelers

» 87 - Yards rushing for Bengals RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis vs. Steelers as member of Patriots in 2010 game

» 98 - Yards rushing by Bengals RB Rudi Johnson in Dec. 4, 2005 victory at Heinz Field, last time Bengals back rushed for more than 76 yards vs. Steelers

» 57-10 - Score against Bengals in third quarter

» 47-29 - Score against Steelers in fourth quarter

» 20 - Successful third-down Bengals conversions this season

» 40 - Successful third-down Steelers conversions this season

GAME DAY ENTERTAINMENT

»JungleZone: Band – Naked Karate Girls

» Anthem: John Winfrey

» Giveaway: Bengals Orange Rally Towels

» Honor Guard: Xenia Police Department

» Halftime: Around the League in 180 Seconds presented by Local 12, the Verizon Toss-To-Win competition in the North End Zone, and the King BMX crew performing stunts on the field.