Snap decision: No camp derbies

Same thing at tight end. The coaches need to see blockers and defenders play in shoulder pads because it's all about leverage and it's just a different game when the pads go on.

Bratkowski says the No. 3 tight end job is "still murky," and he's concerned about depth because there is zilch NFL experience behind Reggie Kelly and Tony Stewart.

But all eyes will be on the quarterbacks and wide receivers and not just because they're the easiest ones to watch and judge in a non-pad setting. Wright or Johnson could very well be the seventh different Opening Day starter for the Bengals in the last 10 seasons, and Henry's health and legal problems have spiced the receivers derby.

Johnson Wright and Johnson have shown why they're here with their ability to get the ball deep. But they don't have yet what made Jon Kitna a favorite: an intimate knowledge of the scheme. But Bratkowski says Johnson and Wright are veteran enough that they have coped well with the communication challenges. Wright and Johnson have shown why they're here with their ability to get the ball deep. But they don't have yet what made Jon Kitna a favorite: an intimate knowledge of the scheme. But Bratkowski says Johnson and Wright are veteran enough that they have coped well with the communication challenges.

"It's all new to them; it's foreign," Bratkowski said. "There haven't been a lot of communication problems, but it's not as fluid as it would be if they had been here one or two years. That's something we'll be working on this weekend."

With the Bengals planning to go to training camp next month with four quarterbacks, rookie free agent Erik Meyer of Eastern Washington looks to be on the endangered list. Dave Ragone, a fourth-year player picked up on waivers late last month, looks to battling for No. 3 more than anything. Palmer, for all we know, could begin camp at No. 4 and work his way up as the knee allows.

Here's why Bratkowski wants just one guy getting most of the snaps.

In 2001 and 2002 when the Bengals had quarterback derbies at Georgetown to decide the starter, they split the reps among people like Akili Smith, Scott Mitchell and Gus Frerotte, as well as Kitna. What transpired were two of the worst years ever on offense.

When the Bengals anointed Kitna in 2003, he nearly went to the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after getting virtually all of the camp snaps. In '05, Palmer was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in September after a second straight camp of getting all the work.

Bratkowski won't offer any clues if Johnson or Wright has the edge after 11 voluntary workouts. Just that they will get the same amount of reps this weekend and that their performance will be put into the blender with the other practices for evaluation.