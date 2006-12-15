Skyler Green claimed; Washington to IR

Posted: 4:15 p.m.
GreenThe Bengals have announced that they have acquired rookie WR Skyler Green on waivers from Dallas and placed WR Kelley Washington on the Reserve/Injured list.
Green (5-9, 190; Louisiana State) was a fourth-round Cowboys selection in the 2006 Draft (125th overall). He began the season on the Dallas practice squad, and was signed to the Cowboys 53-player roster on Oct. 13. He played in two games, with five punt returns for a 5.2-yard average and three kickoff returns for a 19.7-yard average.
Washington, a fourth-year player from Tennessee, has been inactive for the past eight games due to a hamstring injury he suffered Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay. He played in this season's first five games, with nine receptions for 115 yards and one TD.