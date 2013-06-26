Single-game tix set to go on sale

Jun 26, 2013 at 08:04 AM
pbs130120-1_645.jpg

Single-game tickets for Bengals 2013 games at Paul Brown Stadium go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. with three options:

Clicking here, by phone at 800-745-3000, or in person at Ticketmaster outlets (visit ticketmaster.com for information about locations).

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, single-game tickets are also available by phone at 513-621-TDTD (8383) or toll-free at 866-621-TDTD (8383), or in person at the PBS ticket office.

Presale for single-game tickets for season-ticket holders begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Those who were selected from the special Pittsburgh and Green Bay Ticket Opportunity can begin purchasing Friday at 9 a.m.

Single-game ticket prices—many of which have been significantly reduced for 2013—begin at $44.

The home schedule features division rivals Cleveland, Pittsburgh and defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore as well as 2012 playoff teams Green Bay, New England, Indianapolis and Minnesota. The Jets are also on the card in their first PBS appearance since the 2009 Wild Card game.

Full-season tickets and multi-game ticket packs, which offer the best seating locations as well as priority for postseason home games, already are available through all the options listed above.

