Short camp on tap

May 31, 2006 at 11:06 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Posted: 6:15 p.m.

In what is believed to be their shortest training camp ever, the Bengals' two-week stay at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky., ends the day before their nationally-televised Aug. 13 preseason opener on NBC at Paul Brown Stadium against the Redskins.

But there is optimism in Georgetown that the Bengals will be back for more in 2007 as extension talks continue with an announcement maybe as soon as next month.

"They're talking like they do every May, but ever since we're in a year-to-year mode we're not sure if they'll decide to come back or stay home," said Stacey Varney, head of the college's Conference Center. "I think everyone is impressed with what happened last year."

Even though head coach Marvin Lewis cut the schedule to three weeks last year, the Bengals set an attendance record for the third straight camp with about 50,000 visitors.

He had to pare it back even more this year when the Bengals had a road game scheduled just five days after the opener when they go to Buffalo for an Aug. 18 game.

But Varney is still hopeful there could be another record with the Bengals coming south for the first time as a playoff team. That bid gets a major boost when the 10th camp at Georgetown opens for the first time on a Saturday night as the club convenes the afternoon of July 29 to prep for a 7 p.m. practice.

"I expect that to be a huge crowd," Varney said. "Maybe not like the scrimmage, but the first practice being on a Saturday night should bring a lot of people."

The Bengals are adhering to the same formula with the intrasquad scrimmage set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, to be followed by the Orange-Black Mock Game the next day at 1 p.m. Both events end with autograph sessions. Camp's first week also features fireworks after the night practice on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Counting the intrasquad scrimmage, Lewis plans four night practices. The Bengals plan to practice the morning of the scrimmage, one of five days they practice twice.

Parking is $12 per car, $25 per school bus and passenger van, and $50 per large bus.

The Bengals have been toying with joining a league-wide trend and holding training camp at their own facility at PBS. There are a big list of pros and cons for each option. Bengals president Mike Brown has long been an advocate of getting away to train to start the season and has an excellent rapport with school president Bill Crouch, two of the bigger factors.

Varney says if the Bengals plan to extend the deal, the announcement could come June 19 when Lewis is scheduled to speak to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce at the Conference Center.

BENGALS 2006 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Date Practice Times Notes
Sat., July 29 Session 1:
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 5:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Sun., July 30 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 1:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Mon., July 31 Session 1:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Session 2:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 8:00 a.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Tue., Aug. 1 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 2:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Wed., Aug. 2 Session 1:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Session 2:
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Fireworks at dust		 Complex opens 8:00 a.m. and closes at noon.

RE-OPENS 6:00 p.m. and closes 30 minutes after fireworks

Thu., Aug. 3 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 2:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Fri., Aug. 4 Session 1:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Intrasquad Scrimmage:
6:30 p.m.		 Complex opens 8:00 a.m. and closes at noon.

RE-OPENS 4:30 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends

Sat., Aug. 5 Black-Orange Mock Game:
1:00 p.m. 		Complex opens 11:00 a.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Sun., Aug. 6
COMPLEX CLOSED
Mon., Aug. 7 Session 1:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Session 2:
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 8:00 a.m. and closes at noon.

RE-OPENS 6:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends

Tue., Aug. 8 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 2:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Wed., Aug. 9 Session 1:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Session 2:
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 8:00 a.m. and closes at noon.

RE-OPENS 6:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends

Thu., Aug. 10 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 2:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Fri., Aug. 11 Session 1:
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.		 Complex opens 2:00 p.m. and closes one hour after practice ends
Sat., Aug. 12
Camp Breaks - COMPLEX CLOSED
ALL PRACTICE DATES AND TIMES ARE TENTATIVE & SUBJECT TO CHANGE

PARKING: $12.00 per Car; $25 per School Bus & Small Passenger Vans; $50.00 per Large Bus. ADMISSION TO PRACTICE IS FREE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising