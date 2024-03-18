Sheldon Rankins Brings Bengals Power And Poise: 'One Of Most Gifted Guys I've Been Around'

Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals' relentless Pro Bowl sacker who plays on the edge with an edge, sees the same kind of blade in the mindset of the newest Bengal.

"What most people won't know about Sheldon is his X and Q IQ. He's off the charts football smart," says Hendrickson of veteran three-technique Sheldon Rankins, his old teammate in New Orleans. "He knows the scheme. He knows the blocks. Not only would he know what plays were coming based on formations, but he would learn how to disguise."

Rankins introduced himself to the Cincinnati media Monday as "a football junkie," with a prodigious memory and he came right out of the box, recalling that the combustible Hendrickson got tossed from his first rookie minicamp practice. Rankins then became Hendrickson's "wrangler," keeping the enthusiastic young buck away from post-snap skirmishes.

"He's right," Hendrickson said.

In great detail, Rankins, who Hendrickson also says has moves most edge rushers don't, then proceeded to break down how he broke down the Bengals with a career-high three sacks last season for the Texans in a game Houston needed everything to beat the Bengals at the gun.

Rankins says he greeted Bengals head coach Zac Taylor not with, "hello" but with "why the hell (sort of) didn't you slide to me?"

Oh yeah.

Rankins is most certainly the leader in the clubhouse to win the media cooperation award on his third different team. (After winning it with the Saints and Jets, he almost won it last year in his lone season in Houston but lost to a hard man to beat in personable rookie quarterback C.J. Stoud.)

Rankins' all-access-all-22 memory captures why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reminds him of another teammate in New Orleans, future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

"He's never rattled and that was the thing with Drew," Rankins said. "I've seen Drew take some shots and then come back on the next play and double pump and hit the tight end down the seam in between two guys like he's playing 7-on-7. Even go back to the game we played them with Houston. The long touchdown to Ja'Marr."

With ten seconds left last year in the third quarter on second-and-12 from the Bengals 36, Bengals right guard Alex Cappa got a good set on Rankins. But Rankins still had enough power to make Burrow sense the interior was no place to step up.

So Burrow whirled outside to his left and made one of those hellacious throws against his body for a 64-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase that he dropped between safeties Jalen Pitre and DeAndre Houston-Carson to pull the Bengals within 20-17.

"Prior to that, we had hits on him. We were in his face, harassing him," Rankins said. "Then on that same play, I got a lot of push and he kind of stepped out of the way, steps off to the side, and launches a bomb to Ja'Marr right on the money. A lot of similarities with Joe there, never being rattled. He's calm no matter what's going on. I look forward to being on the good side of a lot of highlights with Joe Burrow.

"Having a bona fide top 5 guy, we know every time you take the field, you know you've got a chance. Being able to pair that with knowing what we can be on defense, Joe is going to handle the offense and I'm going to do everything I can to help this defense."

Hendrickson says to watch the power the 6-2, 305-pound Rankins generates. Especially note third down, he says.

"One of the most gifted guys I've been around. Naturally one of the most gifted strong guys I've seen," Hendrickson said. "He probably worked for 20 years to get there. All I saw going into the locker room was he had 600 pounds and squatted it like it was nothing. Explosively strong.

"It shows on third down. His twitch. His moves. He's got spin moves most edge rushers don't have. Incredible moves."

Rankins has had so much success against the Bengals in four career games (six sacks, eight QB hits, 17 tackles) that he had to thank his new team.