Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
Rankins (6-2, 305), a ninth-year player out of the University of Louisville, originally was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent five seasons (2016-20) with the Saints and two ('21-22) with the N.Y. Jets, before spending the '23 season with the Houston Texans. He has played in 109 regular-season games (66 starts) and has 228 tackles, 29.5 sacks, five FFs, three FRs, three PDs and one INT.
View the best photos of DT Sheldon Rankins during his NFL tenure.
