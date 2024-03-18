Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

Rankins (6-2, 305), a ninth-year player out of the University of Louisville, originally was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent five seasons (2016-20) with the Saints and two ('21-22) with the N.Y. Jets, before spending the '23 season with the Houston Texans. He has played in 109 regular-season games (66 starts) and has 228 tackles, 29.5 sacks, five FFs, three FRs, three PDs and one INT.