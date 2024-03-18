 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

Mar 18, 2024 at 09:18 AM
DT Sheldon Rankins
DT Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.

Rankins (6-2, 305), a ninth-year player out of the University of Louisville, originally was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent five seasons (2016-20) with the Saints and two ('21-22) with the N.Y. Jets, before spending the '23 season with the Houston Texans. He has played in 109 regular-season games (66 starts) and has 228 tackles, 29.5 sacks, five FFs, three FRs, three PDs and one INT.

Photos: Best of Sheldon Rankins

View the best photos of DT Sheldon Rankins during his NFL tenure.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is sacked by New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (98) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints defeated the Jets 30-9. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
1 / 16

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is sacked by New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (98) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints defeated the Jets 30-9. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer AP Images
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Browns, 45-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Browns, 45-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
3 / 16

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday Jan. 6, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday Jan. 6, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns won 36-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns won 36-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)
6 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 24-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
7 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 24-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Saints 20-13. (Cooper Neill via AP)
8 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Saints 20-13. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs onto the field prior to a football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. The Colts defeated the Texans 31-20. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs onto the field prior to a football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. The Colts defeated the Texans 31-20. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2023 Perry Knotts Photography
Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) battles for position on the field against New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 45-30. (Aaron Doster via AP)
10 / 16

Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) battles for position on the field against New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 45-30. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during a week 5 NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 43-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 16

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during a week 5 NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 43-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates with teammate Shaq Lawson (50) during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
12 / 16

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates with teammate Shaq Lawson (50) during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) lines up before the snap during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
13 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) lines up before the snap during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98,) inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57), and free safety Marcus Maye (20) celebrate a touchdown in an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
14 / 16

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98,) inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57), and free safety Marcus Maye (20) celebrate a touchdown in an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)
15 / 16

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) gets set against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jaguars defeated the Jets, 19-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)
16 / 16

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) gets set against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jaguars defeated the Jets, 19-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
FA Thumbnail

2024 Free Agency Tracker

The official source of news, interviews and more for Free Agency.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Sheldon Rankins Brings Bengals Power And Poise: 'One Of Most Gifted Guys I've Been Around'

Sheldon Rankins, the veteran three-technique who signed with the Bengals Monday, is an old teammate of Bengals Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson. Here is Trey's Take:
news

New Safety Geno Stone Brings "A Sense Of Joy," To Revamped Bengals Secondary 

A scouting report on new Bengals safety Geno Stone, inked to a two-year deal Thursday before his introductory news conference in a section of Paycor Stadium, which, like his new secondary, is under renovation:  Think a combination of popular Bengals past and present, such as Tyler Boyd, Mike Hilton, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
news

Zack Moss Adds To His Riveting Story As Bengals Backfield Opens New Chapter

Zack Moss had another reminder of just how far he's come in one of those inspirational, almost made-for-TV lives when he walked into Paycor Stadium Thursday for the first time as a Bengals running back and saw Chad Johnson.
news

The General Gets A New Command As Vonn Bell Returns To Bengals: 'I'm Home'

Of course, Vonn Bell began the day he returned to the Bengals working out at 5 a.m. Friday before he caught the flight out of Miami to Cincinnati to sign the deal.
news

Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin 

According to multiple reports the Bengals have  reached a deal with wide receiver Trenton Irwin,  whose 40 catches and five touchdowns in the past  two seasons have elevated him into the game-day role of reliable backup.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early;  No Moss Gathering  For Zack Rolling Downhill 

The lure of Joe Burrow's Bengals lives. Just talk to his two newest weapons after they signed Thursday.
news

Bengals Sign Zack Moss

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent HB Zack Moss to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Geno Stone

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Geno Stone to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Mike Gesicki

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
Advertising