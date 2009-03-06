Safety exchange

Posted: 3:10 p.m.

The re-signing of safety Chris Crocker has ended the Bengals career of Dexter Jackson by basically replacing the same $2 million-plus salary Jackson was to earn in 2009.

The Bengals on Friday released Jackson, along with guard James Blair, cornerback Marcus Brown and defensive end Victor DeGrate.

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Jackson Jackson, who turns 32 the week training camp starts, was limited to three games last year with a broken thumb sustained in the opener and then injured his hamstring in the third week back. Jackson, who turns 32 the week training camp starts, was limited to three games last year with a broken thumb sustained in the opener and then injured his hamstring in the third week back.

Jackson provided some ballast at safety after the Bengals signed him from Tampa Bay following the 2005 season. The position suffered that season from Madieu Williams' shoulder injury and would lose Kevin Kaesviharn following the 2006 season. The Bengals recharged the position when they drafted Marvin White (fourth round) and Chinedum Ndukwe (seventh) in 2007.

Ironically, it was Jackson's hamstring injury that caused the Bengals to go looking for a replacement and they turned up Crocker on Oct. 30, the same day they ended Jackson's season on injured reserve. Crocker played so well that the Bengals signed him last week to a four-year, $10 million deal and they've apparently decided to switch out the salaries.

In three seasons Jackson had 162 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.