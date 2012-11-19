Running back to daylight at .500



BenJarvus Green-Ellis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis is known as a stickler for game-plan details, so during this past week he stopped head coach Marvin Lewis in the locker room for a quick review of the offense's three goals for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

"Coach, I know two of them and I'm trying to remember that third one," Green-Ellis said, and it turned out that two out of three ain't bad because with BJGE's help the Bengals reached 100 yards rushing with no turnovers in the 28-6 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals didn't reach 45 percent converting third downs when they only went four of 14. But it doesn't matter when you hit 100 percent on three fourth-down tries and have your biggest rushing day in 47 games and nearly three years with 189 yards on 38 carries. Green-Ellis celebrated his first 100-yard day as a Bengal (101 on 25 carries) and the team's first dating back to Nov. 27 last year by talking about the upcoming Wednesday's practice.

"We're starting to impose our will a little bit and that's what you have to do in the run game," left tackle Andrew Whitworth said after another command performance against an elite pass rusher. "We're having people confident, having people where they're supposed to be and I think it's really helping us."

Lewis prefers the intramural discussion of goals and will because he doesn't want his players thinking about anybody else. Suddenly the Bengals are the AFC's only 5-5 team after winning two straight and are a game back in the wild card chase behind the 6-4 Steelers and Colts with six games left and the tiebreakers daunting but not mathematically impossible.

"We can't worry about things going on around us," Lewis said. "We just have to take care of us. By taking care of the ball and playing sound on defense and the kicking game, that takes care of us."

He should have added the running game because, don't kid yourself; Lewis is a devout AFC North believer in how a solid running game makes everything around it better. And Lewis's best player can sense it even though he catches the ball for a living and, at the moment, better than anyone in the game.

"I feel like everybody is playing well in all three phases," wide receiver A.J. Green said after another YouTube touchdown catch. "This is the time you want to get momentum on your side heading into the playoffs. You saw what the Giants did last year. We feel like we're the same kind of team. That we can go on a roll and make something happen."

Green made it happen as he made the Chiefs bounce in and out of coverages. Remember, Kansas City head coach Romeo Crennel is the same guy that as head coach of the Browns formed a Cover 2 that was the most frustrating and effective AFC North defense against the Bengals in the Carson-Chad-T.J. heyday of 2005-06.

But this time the Bengals had Green, tight end Jermaine Gresham, and a commitment to the run. In the biggest running game of the 26-game era of Green and Dalton, the Bengals piled up their most rushing attempts since the next-to-last game of the 2010 season,

"The big key is today we ran the ball," Green said. "Some time they had to get out of that Cover 2 look. And that gave some opportunity to get the ball downfield for me."

Green thought his 40-yard bomb down the right sideline early in the second quarter came against quarters coverage. Then he said the Chiefs switched to Cover 2, and with Gresham mauling Kansas City in the middle for 69 yards on six catches, Green-Ellis saw the safety moving into the box on the weak side in the second half and he said the Bengals "were still able to make plays."

The way Whitworth saw it, "We threw it early and got ourselves a lead and we were able to pound it out."

The Bengals went up early and opened up the running game with the help of the incomparable Green. He gave them the lead for good late in the first quarter when he somehow caught a four-yard fade for a touchdown in a double coverage maze when Dalton threw it where only Green could get it, which turned out to be inches inbounds as he somehow clung to the ball two-stepping with geometry.