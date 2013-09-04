Roster moves: Hawkins to IR-recall; Roland, McElroy signed

Andrew Hawkins

The Bengals have made the following roster moves:

Placed wide receiver Andrew Hawkins on the Reserve/Injured list, designated for possible return to the roster this season. Teams may place one player in this category. Hawkins will be eligible to return to practice as early as Week 7 and will be eligible to play as early as Week 9, depending on his condition and on team plans. Hawkins has been sidelined since Aug. 1 with an ankle injury. Last season he finished second among Bengals WRs in receptions (51) and receiving yards (533), and he scored four TDs.

Signed free agent tackle Dennis Roland. A sixth-year NFL player in 2013, Roland played in every Bengals game from 2009 through last season, and he was with Cincinnati for all four of this year's preseason games. He was released Aug. 31 in the final roster cutdown and now rejoins the roster in the spot being vacated by Andrew Hawkins.