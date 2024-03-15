Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin 

According to multiple reports the Bengals have reached a deal with wide receiver Trenton Irwin, whose 40 catches and five touchdowns in the past two seasons have elevated him into the game-day role of reliable backup.

Irwin, 28, is coming off a career-high 25 catches and 316 yards. His one touchdown came off a 32-yard throw from quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-seven when Irwin got a step lined up outside on Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in a game wide receiver Tee Higgins missed.

With slot receiver Tyler Boyd expected to move on, Irwin's versatility in different sets can be used after a season he started five games and turned in a career-eight catches for 60 yards during the win in Arizona.

He also returned a career-high 10 punts for 98 yards last season with Charlie Jones on the shelf for a month and in that busy game in Glendale he had two for longer than 20 yards.