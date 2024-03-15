 Skip to main content
Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin 

Mar 15, 2024 at 01:22 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

WR Trenton Irwin catches the ball during practice at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
According to multiple reports the Bengals have  reached a deal with wide receiver Trenton Irwin,  whose 40 catches and five touchdowns in the past  two seasons have elevated him into the game-day role of reliable backup.

Irwin, 28, is coming off a career-high 25 catches and 316 yards. His one touchdown came off a 32-yard throw from quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-seven when Irwin got a step lined up outside on Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in a game wide receiver Tee Higgins missed.  

With slot receiver Tyler Boyd expected to move on,  Irwin's versatility in different sets can be used after a season he started five games and turned in a career-eight catches for 60 yards during the win in Arizona.

He also returned a career-high 10 punts for 98 yards last season with Charlie Jones on the shelf for a month and in that busy game in Glendale he had two for longer than 20 yards.

Irwin signed with the Dolphins in 2019 after he went  undrafted out of Stanford before hooking with the Bengals in midseason and has become one of the club's most successful stories of perseverance. After being cut three times by the Bengals, he had his break-out season in 2022 with 15 catches for 231 yards that included his first NFL touchdown on a one-yard throw from Burrow during the 37-30 win in Pittsburgh that was also his first catch of the season and gave them a third-quarter lead they kept.

