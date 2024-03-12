Reports: Bengals Snag Prolific Pass-Catching TE Mike Gesicki

The Bengals got that highly-drafted tight end Tuesday.

According to reports it just happened to be on the second day of free agency in a one-year agreement with the former Patriot and second-round draft pick of the Dolphins, Penn State's Mike Gesicki.

That gives the Bengals two franchise players with Gesicki, who played on the tag in Miami in 2022 after a career-high season of 73 catches and 780, joining the current designee wide receiver Tee Higgins.

After signing a one-year deal in New England, the 6-6, 245-pound Gesicki's numbers reflected the offensive anarchy in Foxboro with 29 catches for 244 yards.

But here's a speedy, reliable guy (he hasn't fumbled in the last four seasons) who has put up numbers not seen at tight end around these parts for a while.