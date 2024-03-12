 Skip to main content
Advertising

Reports: Bengals Snag Prolific Pass-Catching TE Mike Gesicki

Mar 12, 2024 at 12:20 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Bengals got that highly-drafted tight end Tuesday.

According to reports it just happened to be on the second day of free agency in a one-year agreement with the former Patriot and second-round draft pick of the Dolphins, Penn State's Mike Gesicki.

That gives the Bengals two franchise players with Gesicki, who played on the tag in Miami in 2022 after a career-high season of 73 catches and 780, joining the current designee wide receiver Tee Higgins.

After signing a one-year deal in New England, the 6-6, 245-pound Gesicki's numbers reflected the offensive anarchy in Foxboro with 29 catches for 244 yards.

But here's a speedy, reliable guy (he hasn't fumbled in the last four seasons) who has put up numbers not seen at tight end around these parts for a while.

Gesicki has three seasons of at least 50 catches and 570 yards and doesn't turn 29 until October. The last Bengals tight end to hit that kind of yardage in a season is Tyler Eifert in his Pro Bowl season of 2015 with 615. The last Bengals tight end with as many 50-catch seasons is Jermaine Gresham, who had four from 2010-2014.

Related Content

news

Potential Impact Of Bengals' Early Free-Agent Deals Wide-Ranging 

The deals the Bengals reportedly struck in the first two days of free agency may have a massive impact on how they'll play the game in 2024.
news

Quick Hits: Special Teams Ace Akeem Davis-Gaither's Big Return; 3-Year Deal Right At Home For Drew Sample; Inking A Deal With Bengals Ownership

Multiple reports have the Bengals re-signing backup linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year deal. One report has special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons ecstatic.
news

NFL Corrects Compensatory Draft Picks; Bengals Have Additional 3rd Round Pick

Bengals 2024 Compensatory Draft Picks Explained
news

Reports: Lou Anarumo Gets Another Weapon in Ravens Ball-Hawking Safety Geno Stone

Former Ravens safety Geno Stone, the defending AFC interceptions leader who stole a division game here at Paycor Stadium with the first of those seven picks, is reportedly the newest Bengal. According to multiple reports Monday, Stone has agreed to a two-year deal that marks the fifth straight year the Bengals have secured a starter on the first day of free agency.
Advertising