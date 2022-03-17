Reports Bring In A TE For Bengals While Deals For Karras And Tupou Become Official 

The official signing of Patriots center Ted Karras' three-year contract and media reports of a one-year deal with Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst highlighted a busy St. Patrick's Day at Paul Brown Stadium.

Also back in the fold with re-signings were backup nose tackle Josh Tupou and backup safety Michael Thomas. Tampa Bay right guard Alex Cappa is expected to sign Friday and then the two new offensive line starters figure to appear together for the first time at a PBS news conference.

News that Tupou returned on a two-year helped make Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby's day earlier this week.

"Not a big talker. Quiet," Hobby said. "I was pleased with the big man, now. He's smart. He's got a good football IQ. He speaks when necessary. The guys look up to him as a veteran guy."

Tupou, the 6-3, 345-pound land mass who played so beastly for 410 snaps in Hobby's relentless tackle rotation last season, signed up for a fifth year in Cincinnati Thursday and indications are the Bengals aren't done seeking to bulk up either front. With Hurst in for a year to replace C.J. Uzomah, the Bengals figure to have space to do some more business.

Tupou re-joins a line that turned out to be a major strength of Cincinnati's AFC title run in Hobby's first season with them. They lost three technique Larry Ogunjobi's seven sacks earlier in free agency to the Bears, but retained versatile tackle B.J. Hill's 5.5 and his raft of playoff heroics as well as Tupou's brute strength backing up nose tackle D.J. Reader.

The team that gave up the most rushing yards in the NFL in the three previous seasons ranked fifth against the run and Hobby and Tupou were big reasons why.

"Coach Hobby did a good job with our technique in stopping the run," Tupou said. "A lot of guys in the D-line room took pride in stopping the run to earn the right to rush the passer.