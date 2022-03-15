Bengals Retain Playoff Hero B.J. Hill: 'We're Going To Have Even More Fun This Year'

They did all that even as Ogunjobi shocked the market with a three-year, $40.5 million deal in Chicago.

At the end of business Monday, Uzomah raised some eyebrows when he took what was reported as a three-year, $24 million deal with a Jets team that has won 27 games in the last six seasons.

Suffice to say the Bengals weren't quite ready to match those numbers for a tight end on a three wide-receiver team and for a three technique on a defensive line that had three other starters counting about $35 million against the $208 million salary cap.

They'll replace Ogunjobi's seven sacks and Uzomah's career-high 493 yards and five touchdowns most likely by committee in a project for the coming weeks. They'll have a harder time replacing Uzomah's charisma and leadership in the locker room.

But they won't have to replace Hill's uncommon productivity and flair for the big moment.

Five months to the day the Bengals got him in a trade from the Giants for backup center Billy Price on the eve of the regular season, Hill tipped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass to himself late in the third quarter for the interception that set up the Bengals' tying scores on their way to the Super Bowl in the overtime AFC title game win in Kansas City.

In between getting the call Aug. 30 in New York and Jan. 30 in K.C., Hill tied his rookie season high for sacks in 502 snaps backing up Ogunjobi in a lethal rotation. When Ogunjobi broke his foot in the Wild Card, Hill took off in the postseason with 1.5 sacks, The Pick and 78 percent of the snaps in a Super Bowl the Rams had 1.9 yards per 23 rushes.

"It's been a wild month trying to take time off after the Super Bowl and spending time with family and not knowing where I'm going to be," Hill said. "But I wouldn't change a thing.