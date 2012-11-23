Raiders-Bengals Preview



GAME PREVIEW

NOVEMBER 25, 2012

TIME: 1 p.m. Sunday

PLACE: Paul Brown Stadium (Synthetic)

LOCAL RADIO: Play-by-play Dan Hoard and analyst Dave Lapham led by "Triple Cast" 700-AM WLW, 1530-AM ESPN and 102.7-FM WEBN on the 25-station Bengals radio network.

INJURIES

CIN: WR Andrew Hawkins (knee) missed every practice this week after suffering an injury in last Friday's practice and missing last Sunday's game. He's doubtful for Sunday, as is TE Richard Quinn (hamstring), who has yet to be active this season. CB Terence Newman (concussion) was full go all the week after missing the second half of last week's game and is probable. Also probable are CB Adam Jones (calf), who played with the injury last Sunday, WR Marvin Jones (knee), C Jeff Faine (hamstring) and S Reggie Nelson (hamstring), who went full go this week after missing the last two games. Everybody went full go in practice Friday but Hawkins and Quinn.

OAK: RB Darrren McFadden (foot) and DT Richard Seymour (hamstring, knee) didn't work Wednesday and Thursday and it doesn't look like they'll play. Backup RB Mike Goodson (ankle) also didn't go Wednesday and Thursday. Backup RB Taiwan Jones (ankle) went limited Thursday. So did starting TE Brandon Myers (shoulder). Myers was also limited earlier in the week as well as Thursday, and so were starting WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring) and starting SS Tyvon Branch. FB Marcel Reese (hamstring, quad) went full the last two days.

THE SERIES

Raiders lead the regular season series, 18-8 and postseason series 2-0; Bengals lead in Cincinnati, 7-6, 1-0 at PBS

NOTEWORTHY

» For the fourth time in history a former Bengals starting QB returns to Cincinnati to start with Carson Palmer coming in with the Raiders. Baltimore's Jeff Blake and Buffalo's Ryan Fitzpatrick prevailed in 2002 and 2010, respectively. The Bengals beat Fitzpatrick in a 2011 PBS rematch.

» Not only that, the QB that engineered the last Oakland win vs. the Bengals is suited up on Sunday in the person of Bengals backup QB Bruce Gradkowski. Three years ago this past Thursday in the Oakland Coliseum, Gradkowski threw a 10-yard TD pass with 59 seconds left in the first half and a 29-yard TD pass with 33 seconds left in the game to tie it as the 2-7 Raiders went on to beat the 7-2 Bengals when wide receiver Andre Caldwell fumbled the kickoff when it was tied 17-17, and Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 33-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to win it.

» The last time the Bengals beat the Raiders came in Oakland's only visit to PBS on Dec. 10, 2006. It was Cincinnati's fourth straight win, 27-10, despite Palmer's three interceptions, his first three-pick game since '04. He threw for two TDs and had a 90 passer rating on the strength of 20-of-28 passing for 297 yards.

» This game is five years to the day the '07 Bengals beat the Titans at PBS, 35-6, when Palmer hung up a 113 passer rating on 32-for-38 throwing, 283 yards, and three TD passes.

» Bengals defensive and special teams assistant coach Hue Jackson goes against the team that fired him after last season's 8-8 finish; his only year as the Raiders head coach. Bruce Coslet had to wait four years after the Jets fired him in 1993 to meet up with New York again. As the head coach of the Bengals in 1997, Coslet's club lost to the Jets at Riverfront Stadium.

» In 2003 the Bengals went to Buffalo to face a Bills team that hired former head coach Dick LeBeau as a defensive assistant when he didn't return to head coach the Bengals, and the Bills won in OT.

NFL RANKINGS

CIN: 12th in scoring, 15th in offense (20th rushing, 10th passing); T-19th in scoring defense, 17th in defense (18th rushing, 15th passing), tied for 16th in turnover margin at minus-1.

OAK: 22nd in scoring, 9th in offense (31st in rushing, sixth passing); 32nd in scoring defense, 24th in defense (23rd rushing, 24th passing), 24th in turnover margin at minus-5.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 74-79-1 regular season, 0-3 postseason in his 10th season, 1-2 vs. Raiders

OAK: Dennis Allen 3-7 in his first season, 0-0 vs. Bengals, 0-0 vs. Lewis

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, is calling for partly sunny skies with the kickoff temperature at 42 degrees and a high of 45 at about 3 p.m. No chance of rain with wind out of the southwest at 10-15 miles per hour.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

» 14-12 - QB Andy Dalton's record as Bengals starter

» 7-12 - QB Carson Palmer's record as Raiders starter

» 7-6 - Palmer's November record at PBS

» 6-7 - Dalton's PBS record

» 27-20 - Palmer's PBS record

» 2-7 -Bengals record vs. their former QBs

» 1-0 - Dalton's record vs. former Bengals QBs (Fitzpatrick)

» 3,035 - Palmer's passing yards this season

» 3,094 - Palmer's passing yards in 2009 AFC North title season

»4,131 - Palmer's Bengals-record passing yards in 2007

» 4,094 - Dalton's passing yards pace for this season

» 40-24 - Dalton's TDs-INTs in his 26 NFL starts

» 45-26 - Palmer's TD-INTs in his first 26 starts

» 9 - Consecutive games Bengals WR A.J. Green has caught a TD pass

» 9 - Most TD catches former Bengals WR Chad Johnson had in a season when Palmer was the QB (2004, 2005, 2009)

» 135 - Points Raiders have allowed in last three games

» 135 - Points Bengals have allowed in last seven games

» 11 - Raiders sacks this season

» 14 - Sacks by Bengals ends Michael Johnson (7), Robert Geathers (3), Carlos Dunlap (2), Wallace Gilberry (2)

