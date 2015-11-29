 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quick hits: Miffed Bengals D-line responds; Take bow, O-line; DownHill; Nelson again

Nov 29, 2015 at 09:28 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

112915-atkins-geno-art.jpg

No one could block Geno Atkins (97) Sunday as he wrecked the Rams' plans.

You just never know what is going to inflame the other guy.

Rams second-year center Demetrius Rhaney, who made his first NFL start at left guard in Sunday's 31-7 Bengals victory, found out the hard way.

Here is Rhaney's quote as told to Jim Thomas in Friday's *St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

*

"They're pretty good. But we practice against one of the best, too, every week. You got Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Robert Quinn. We practice against the best, so they shouldn't be too much to handle."

The Bengals' proud defensive line took affront. When the dust cleared at Paul Brown Stadium, Bengals Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his line outplayed Donald and his line. Atkins' had the game's only sack along with two of the four other tackles for loss. Left end Carlos Dunlap had a big one to set up cornerback Leon Hall's 19-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"One of the backups said they practiced against the best, so we wanted to show them we were the best defensive line on the field," Dunlap said. "They gave us bulletin-board material and we responded."

With three tackles, nose tackle Domata Peko anchored the assault on Rams rookie running back Todd Gurley and they stoned St. Louis' best player like he hadn't been stoned since his debut. He came in fourth in the NFL in rushing while averaging 97 yards per game and had just 19 yards on nine carries against the Bengals. When Rhaney wasn't getting it handed to him, rookie right guard Cody Wichmann got it in just his second NFL start.

"One of their centers was talking crap about us," Peko said. "They were asking him, 'What do you think about the Bengals' D-line?' And he said something like, 'I practice against Aaron Donald every day, so I'm not too worried about them.' To us, that's kind of a cheap shot at us because we have some of the best guys in the league in our locker room."

INJURY UPDATE: Everybody who got hurt Sunday looks like they may be OK for next week's game in Cleveland. Tight end Tyler Eifert got a pinched nerve in his neck when he nicked his shoulder recovering a key fumble and he was originally called probable to return. But as the Bengals built the lead he was ruled out. He said after the game he can go next Sunday.

Also ruled out during the second half were linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (ankle) and backup cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris (rib), but they both looked like they were OK in the locker room after the game.

After he had a season-high 86 yards rushing on 16 carries, running back Jeremy Hill left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, but he also said after the game he was good to go.

SHOUT OUT FOR SHUTOUT: The Bengals offensive line offered a beauty Sunday in holding the defense that has the most sacks in in the NFL during the last four seasons without a sack. And that means the interior of left guard Clint Boling, center Russell Bodine, and right guard Kevin Zeitler held down Pro

Bowler Aaron Donald. Donald, who flipped sides during the game, came in tied with the Bengals' Geno Atkins for most sacks among NFL tackles. Now Atkins has the lead with eight.

It appeared the Bengals tried to get four hands on Donald when they could with Bodine helping the guards when he didn't have a backer responsibility. And if Donald lined up over Bodine and the guards could help, one of them would.

"The guy is one heck of a player," Zeitler said. "If there was (help) great, but you had to be ready when there wasn't."

The Bengals O-line, which had allowed 13 sacks in the last four games, posted its first shutout since the Oct. 18 win in Buffalo. It came against the defense with the second-best third-down percentage, so the best pass protection turned out to be no third downs. Their last two TD drives of 10 and three plays, respectively, never reached third down. The only third down on the first TD drive was a manageable third-and-three that wide receiver A.J. Green converted on a 14-yard crossing route.

"We had a great game plan. It was a group effort. We had to be on the same page," Boling said. "It was one of those things you had to do the best you can. Sometimes it takes two guys to block him and if you're able to get those kind of looks in protection and dictate how you want to block him, that definitely helps.

"It keeps them out of exotic looks," Boling said.  "Anytime it's third and short, you're able to set a little bit differently, a little more aggressively."

DOWNHILL: Hill had his most carries since the opener and his most yards all season. Maybe the questions about what happened the rookie Hill, who led the NFL in rushing the final nine games, are going to start to go away. Mired in 3.3 yards per carry, Hill got off for 5.4 on Sunday against a defense giving up 3.8.

Hill said there was nothing different. But it was the most carries by a back in six games, since Hill had 16 in the Oct. 18 win in Buffalo.

"The offensive line played their butts off. They just got me to the second level," Hill said. "They got a hat on a hat. They just made my day easy for me."

HISTORIC PICK: Safety Reggie Nelson's career-best sixth interception gave him the NFL lead Sunday and it also put him into a tie for sixth place with Tory James on the Bengals' al-time interceptions list with 21. It was a big one because it came at the Bengals 15 with 31 seconds left in the half and prevented the Rams from cutting into the 17-7 lead.

"Probably was the play of the game because they didn't get any points going into the half," said linebacker Vincent Rey.

Nelson, who had five interceptions as a rookie, is making a run at the Pro Bowl in his ninth season. But, as he always does, he downplays it.

"My D-line makes it easy," Nelson said. "I don't do anything, I sit back there and save touchdowns, that's my job.

"I don't care anything about stats. Ask me about stats after the season.  We've got bigger goals and that's what we're going to keep setting our minds to. It will take care of itself."

65 EQUALS TOUGH:  The Bengals haven't lost three straight in more than three years. Cornerback Adam Jones, who had a streak of 57 straight games broken last week in Arizona with a foot injury, wanted to make sure it wouldn't happen Sunday.

"(I) wasn't 100 percent. When you lose two in a row, sometimes you have to suck up the pain and help the team out," Jones said.

Asked what percent he was, Jones figured, "Maybe 65 percent."

St. Louis Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals host St. Louis Rams at Paul Brown Stadium in week 12 of the regular season.

No Title
1 / 64
No Title
2 / 64
No Title
3 / 64
No Title
4 / 64
No Title
5 / 64
No Title
6 / 64
No Title
7 / 64
No Title
8 / 64
No Title
9 / 64
No Title
10 / 64
No Title
11 / 64
No Title
12 / 64
No Title
13 / 64
No Title
14 / 64
No Title
15 / 64
No Title
16 / 64
No Title
17 / 64
No Title
18 / 64
No Title
19 / 64
No Title
20 / 64
No Title
21 / 64
No Title
22 / 64
No Title
23 / 64
No Title
24 / 64
No Title
25 / 64
No Title
26 / 64
No Title
27 / 64
No Title
28 / 64
No Title
29 / 64
No Title
30 / 64
No Title
31 / 64
No Title
32 / 64
No Title
33 / 64
No Title
34 / 64
No Title
35 / 64
No Title
36 / 64
No Title
37 / 64
No Title
38 / 64
No Title
39 / 64
No Title
40 / 64
No Title
41 / 64
No Title
42 / 64
No Title
43 / 64
No Title
44 / 64
No Title
45 / 64
No Title
46 / 64
No Title
47 / 64
No Title
48 / 64
No Title
49 / 64
No Title
50 / 64
No Title
51 / 64
No Title
52 / 64
No Title
53 / 64
No Title
54 / 64
No Title
55 / 64
No Title
56 / 64
No Title
57 / 64
No Title
58 / 64
No Title
59 / 64
No Title
60 / 64
No Title
61 / 64
No Title
62 / 64
No Title
63 / 64
No Title
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising