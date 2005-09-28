Quick Hits

Sep 28, 2005 at 08:39 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

1:45 p.m.

INJURY NEWS: Six Bengals, led by Pro Bowl tackle Willie Anderson, either won't practice or will be limited Wednesday but are expected to play Sunday against the Texans. Head coach Marvin Lewis said Anderson (back), and running back Rudi Johnson (knee) won't work Wednesday. He also said linebacker Brian Simmons (neck), defensive end Carl Powell (knee) and running back Chris Perry (hamstring) are going to be limited and won't appear on the injury report as participating in 11-on-11 drills. Punter Kyle Larson (back) is also probable.

Lewis indicated he would dress eight offensive linemen instead of seven Sunday against the Texans. But asked if he would activate backup right tackle Stacy Andrews for the first time since the opener, Lewis had no comment. Anderson said he had MRIs Tuesday and Wednesday and that the results were negative. **

NO WAY: ** In the wake of the injury to Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, Lewis on Wednesday ruled out the Bengals trading backup quarterback Jon Kitna.

MEDIA DARLINGS: The national spotlight continues to shine on the Bengals. ESPN's "Pardon The Interruption" airs Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with a Carson Palmer piece, and on Thursday afternoon Chad Johnson switches Jungles to appear on Jim Rome's national radio show. ESPN's Kenny Mayne was spotted on the premises Wednesday as he prepares one of his off-the-wall segments on Johnson's cornerback list on Sunday's "Countdown." (By the way, the guy this week is Texans cornerback Phillip Buchanon.)

Also, Johnson is one of five players featured in "Helmets Off: Out of Their League," to appear next month on Fox Sports Network Ohio.

Johnson and Eagles linebacker Dhani Jones try Hollywood careers by training with well-known acting coach Scott Sedita of E!'s hit show "The Fight for Fame." It's set to air Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m., Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m., and Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising