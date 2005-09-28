Quick Hits

1:45 p.m.

INJURY NEWS: Six Bengals, led by Pro Bowl tackle Willie Anderson, either won't practice or will be limited Wednesday but are expected to play Sunday against the Texans. Head coach Marvin Lewis said Anderson (back), and running back Rudi Johnson (knee) won't work Wednesday. He also said linebacker Brian Simmons (neck), defensive end Carl Powell (knee) and running back Chris Perry (hamstring) are going to be limited and won't appear on the injury report as participating in 11-on-11 drills. Punter Kyle Larson (back) is also probable.

Lewis indicated he would dress eight offensive linemen instead of seven Sunday against the Texans. But asked if he would activate backup right tackle Stacy Andrews for the first time since the opener, Lewis had no comment. Anderson said he had MRIs Tuesday and Wednesday and that the results were negative. **

NO WAY: ** In the wake of the injury to Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, Lewis on Wednesday ruled out the Bengals trading backup quarterback Jon Kitna.

MEDIA DARLINGS: The national spotlight continues to shine on the Bengals. ESPN's "Pardon The Interruption" airs Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with a Carson Palmer piece, and on Thursday afternoon Chad Johnson switches Jungles to appear on Jim Rome's national radio show. ESPN's Kenny Mayne was spotted on the premises Wednesday as he prepares one of his off-the-wall segments on Johnson's cornerback list on Sunday's "Countdown." (By the way, the guy this week is Texans cornerback Phillip Buchanon.)

Also, Johnson is one of five players featured in "Helmets Off: Out of Their League," to appear next month on Fox Sports Network Ohio.