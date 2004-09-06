Practice squad; Injury update

Sep 05, 2004 at 08:00 PM

1:25 p.m.

BY GEOFF HOBSON

The Bengals continued to shore up their special teams and speed Monday in picking up the Redskins' pair of third-round draft picks from the 2002 season, when Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis ran the Washington defense. They claimed cornerback Rashad Bauman off waivers, put him on the 53-man roster, and released rookie wide receiver Maurice Mann. They also placed Washington wide receiver Cliff Russell on the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Mann, a fifth-round pick, is the first of the Bengals' 11 draft choices to get released but he is most likely going to stick around and be the last man added to the eight-man practice squad.

The 5-8, 185-pound Bauman, 26, out of Oregon, played in 28 games in Washington the past two seasons and made two interceptions and 40 tackles.

Russell, 26, missed his rookie season with a knee injury, and caught two balls in three games last season.

Also added to the practice squad were six players cut Sunday in wide receiver Jamall Broussard, defensive end Elton Patterson, defensive tackle Greg Scott, linebackers Larry Stevens and Allen Augustin, and tackle Pete Lougheed.

INJURY UPDATE: Lewis said he is hopeful that his club is going to be close to full strength for Sunday's regular-season opener in Jersey, and indicated his offensive line should be intact. Back-up guard-tackle Scott Kooistra (knee) returned Monday for the first time since early in training camp, but center Rich Braham (knee) and left guard Eric Steinbach (elbow) didn't dress for Monday's practice. Neither did rookie running back Chris Perry (hamstring), a guy Lewis classified as "questionable," after Friday night's win over the Colts. Wide receiver Peter Warrick (knee) didn't dress, but he figures to go Wednesday. Tight end Matt Schobel (hamstring) did line up.

Starting left cornerback Deltha O'Neal, who hasn't played since getting his ankle rolled in the Aug. 14 pre-season opener, also didn't practice Monday, along with linebacker Brian Simmons (knee) and rookie backup defensive end Robert Geathers (ankle). Safety Rogers Beckett, who missed Friday's game after a shot to the head the week before in Atlanta, did return to work.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising