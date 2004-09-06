Practice squad; Injury update

1:25 p.m.

BY GEOFF HOBSON

The Bengals continued to shore up their special teams and speed Monday in picking up the Redskins' pair of third-round draft picks from the 2002 season, when Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis ran the Washington defense. They claimed cornerback Rashad Bauman off waivers, put him on the 53-man roster, and released rookie wide receiver Maurice Mann. They also placed Washington wide receiver Cliff Russell on the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Mann, a fifth-round pick, is the first of the Bengals' 11 draft choices to get released but he is most likely going to stick around and be the last man added to the eight-man practice squad.

The 5-8, 185-pound Bauman, 26, out of Oregon, played in 28 games in Washington the past two seasons and made two interceptions and 40 tackles.

Russell, 26, missed his rookie season with a knee injury, and caught two balls in three games last season.

Also added to the practice squad were six players cut Sunday in wide receiver Jamall Broussard, defensive end Elton Patterson, defensive tackle Greg Scott, linebackers Larry Stevens and Allen Augustin, and tackle Pete Lougheed.

INJURY UPDATE: Lewis said he is hopeful that his club is going to be close to full strength for Sunday's regular-season opener in Jersey, and indicated his offensive line should be intact. Back-up guard-tackle Scott Kooistra (knee) returned Monday for the first time since early in training camp, but center Rich Braham (knee) and left guard Eric Steinbach (elbow) didn't dress for Monday's practice. Neither did rookie running back Chris Perry (hamstring), a guy Lewis classified as "questionable," after Friday night's win over the Colts. Wide receiver Peter Warrick (knee) didn't dress, but he figures to go Wednesday. Tight end Matt Schobel (hamstring) did line up.