Practice hits

Jun 13, 2013 at 08:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/CIN/photos/clubimages/2013/schramm60x60.jpg
Pete Schramm

Bengals.com

minicamp130613_630.jpg

Quarterback John Skelton unleashes a pass during Thursday's minicamp session.

Observations from Thursday's third and final Bengals practice of mandatory minicamp:

Head coach Marvin Lewis set up the 1:30 drill, needing a field goal at the end of the half or game.

» Quarterback Andy Dalton's series: 3-for-5, INT. Two completions to wide receiver A.J. Green, one to wide receiver Marvin Jones. Incompletion to running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. Interception over the middle, off the hands of reaching wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, deflected up in the air and picked off by safety Taylor Mays.

» Backup quarterback Josh Johnson's series: 2-for-5. Wide receiver Brandon Tate, off a big day Wednesday, had another nice toe-tapper on the sideline to start it off, then followed with another catch on the next play. Then an incompletion to wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher, WILL linebacker Emmanuel Lamur batted down a pass, a Johnson scramble, and a drop by Sanzenbacher over the middle.

» Backup quarterback John Skelton's series: 2-for-4. First play was a swing pass to running back Daniel Herron. Next was a nice completion deep right to wide receiver Cobi Hamilton well into field-goal range. Running back Giovani Bernard got stopped on the next play for a loss, then consecutive drops by wide receivers Tyrone Goard and Roy Roundtree, although linebacker J.K. Schaffer had nice coverage on the latter.

RED ZONE DRILLS

» Bernard got in with all three QBs and made a nice catch to about the one-yard line with Skelton as the QB.

» Incomplete pass in the end zone from Johnson to Hamilton. Cornerback Adam Jones had good coverage, and the ball sailed just a little high.

OTHER LOOKS

» Dalton had a nice completion to about the one-yard line to tight end Alex Smith and maybe a 20-yard pass for a touchdown to tight end Jermaine Gresham in the back of the end zone, where he had beaten safety Tony Dye.

» Dalton had a nice completion early in practice of probably 25-30 yards, to tight end Tyler Eifert over the middle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising