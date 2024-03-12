Potential Impact Of Bengals' Early Free-Agent Deals Wide-Ranging 

According to reports, the 24-year-old Stone, the AFC interceptions leader in his first year as a regular starter, agreed to $14 million over two years. The 26-year-old Moss, coming off a career-high 183 carries and 794 yards in his fourth season, reportedly agreed for $8 million over two years. Gesicki, 28, a six-year vet and former franchise free agent with a 73-catch season, reportedly agreed on $3.5 million for one season.

They may be modest deals, but they attacked exactly what the Bengals saw as needs. In Indy, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talked about how a veteran safety could improve communication to shore up a defense that was among the league leaders in allowing explosive plays. In Stone they have a player who has a rep at being able to line up defenders before the snap.

"That's always a conversation that is ongoing. As we know, that's something that when things can go sideways a little bit it usually starts back there with communication," Anarumo said. "The guys that have done it and have experienced it can always add to that. There's a fine line with how it all fits. You start talking about veteran safeties and, oh by the way, the third safety has to play a lot of special teams. It's a balancing act but everything is open and on the table right now."

And that's where it seems to be now as the Bengals mull moving Dax Hill out of what would be Stone's spot opposite Jordan Battle. One thing is clear. They want Hill, their 2022 first-rounder, on the field somewhere, and that could be as a hybrid cornerback/safety that would shift scheme for Anarumo.

"Dax can play corner. Dax can play nickel. Dax can play free safety and Dax can play strong safety," said director of player personnel Duke Tobin last month. "Finding the best fit will be up to our defensive coaching staff and Zac and determine, 'Where can this guy help us the most win football games?' He can do an awful lot and we're happy to have him."

Tobin and the Bengals also have a high ceiling for last year's fifth-rounder, running back Chase Brown. They see him as the home-run hitter they've lacked in the backfield (note last year's 54-yard-catch-and-run touchdown) and they wanted to give him more than the 44 carries he got in 2023.