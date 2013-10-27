Postgame quick hits: Dalton hits milestones; Whit to get MRI

» Dalton's five touchdown passes give him 16 at the halfway point, so he's on pace for 32 and that would tie him for the club record with Carson Palmer in 2005. His third straight 300-yard game puts Dalton on pace for 4,498, also a club record that would better Palmer's 4,131 in '07.

Dalton has been torrid in the four-game winning streak with a passer rating of 116.8 built on 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's hit 68 percent of his passes (89-131) for 1,246 yards for 9.5 yards per pass.

» Before he set the franchise record catching four touchdown passes, Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones didn't exactly impress offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in pregame. Jones practiced only Friday last week with the shoulder injury he received catching a touchdown pass in Detroit.

"I didn't know if he was going to play," Gruden said of his talk with receivers coach James Urban. "I told James, 'Let's keep an eye on him. He's a little banged up.' But I really think he was all right."

Gruden was smiling at that point. Asked how Jones practiced Friday, he said, "He was OK, but you could tell he wasn't himself. He was sore."

» Jones's four touchdowns is the first 4-TD game in the NFL since Randy Moss and Terrell Owens had four each on Nov. 18, 2007.

» The Bengals have a quick turnaround in Miami this Thursday (8:25 p.m.-NFL Network) and they may be without some key people. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who left late in the first half, said he's getting an MRI on Monday for his knee and middle linebacker Rey Maualuga left with a concussion.

"He met us at the (locker room) door," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "I haven't been told that anybody can't play Thursday."

Also leaving the game were wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and safety Taylor Mays with shoulder injuries.

» Right before his 60-yard interception return for a touchdown finished the scoring with 13:09 left, cornerback Adam Jones jawed with the Jets sideline and that included Ryan. Jones said he asked Ryan why wide receiver David Nelson was playing dirty.

"He told me to shut the hell up. It was something like 35-6," said Jones, who indicated he pointed to the scoreboard. "(Nelson) was playing dirty. He cut me like four times after the play. Thank God I took my medicine today, I guess, and I didn't go off. Hopefully he'll get fined. At least three fines. There were three real cheap shots after the play."