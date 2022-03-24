Post-Super Bowl Bengals Still Riding High In Free Agency

That tackle, Collins, became the subject of intense scrutiny in Cincinnati during three days of negotiations with agent Peter Schaffer. A) The Bengals desperately needed an upgrade at right tackle and B) Collins is one of the best in the league.

That made Collins more recognizable than Macy's when he visited Kenwood Mall Saturday afternoon. The negotiations had gone on for so long that he needed clothes other than the natty suit he wanted to wear to sign in the 'Nati.

He thought he could slip anonymously through wearing his mask, but everyone in town seemed to know him well enough to make a pitch for their AFC champs.

"For me, it was special," Collins said Wednesday. "They still saw the big fella. I just said hey, they were asking me if we were close yet or done. I just said we will get there, we will get there. The whole time I was optimistic we were going to get it done. I was really just trying to get a feel for my new home because I was very optimistic they were going to get it done. And we did. I couldn't be (happier)."

But it was the big kids who were the guys that got it done. Quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear to Taylor that he was ready to do what was ever needed to get the deal done. He didn't really want to go out again like he did the night before when he helped host Cappa and Karras and others at The Precinct after showing up in a sweat suit.

"I stopped being surprised by anything Joe wears on any occasion so Joe is his own man, and he can pull off anything," Taylor said.

So he offered his own home, complete with crackers and cupcakes, and it turned out to be just as effective as The Precinct's Steak Burrow. Cappa and Karras were there with new tight end Hayden Hurst and their significant others.

For all of the work Radicevic had gone into setting up the visits of Thursday and Friday, it turned out to be Macy's and Ritz that won the day.

"For me, that was everything in the world," Collins said. "I know I was scheduled to go eat dinner with coach Frank and coach Taylor, but I just told them I wasn't really there to be wined and dined. I wanted to just kind of get this thing done. I was able to go spend time with those guys, Joe and the rest of the guys. For me, that really put it over the top. That really stamped it. That really showed me this is where I wanted to be. These are the guys I want to be around. That moment was probably the biggest moment."

The reported three-year, $30 million deal was pretty meat-and-potatoes. Knowing the Bengals have got the Burrow mega extension coming next year while trying to balance the 29 games Collins has missed the last six seasons because of injuries with the crushing need and his talent, the sides crafted a deal to protect both.