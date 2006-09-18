Pollack's biggest challenge

PollackDavid Pollack, a college star at Georgia who has been star-crossed since the Bengals drafted him No. 1 in the 2005 draft, faces another daunting chapter in his pro career.

With at least one industry source confirming various reports that Pollack suffered a fracture in his neck of the C-6 vertebra Sunday, a return to the game is going to involve a series of delicate decisions from Pollack, doctors, and the club that is automatic with any cervical fracture.

The Bengals said Monday that they believe Pollack's neck injury isn't career-threatening as he was set to be released from University Hospital in the next day or two, although head coach Marvin Lewis indicated there is a road that he has to travel.

The possibility of surgery lessened with his head and neck in a halo brace on a day the Bengals put him on season-ending injured reserve.

"The indication right now is that hopefully the protective halo will make further medical attention not needed," Lewis said at his Monday news conference. "Again, it will be an ongoing process. Right now, that would obviously be the best thing, and hopefully that is how it will play out. "

The Bengals believe Pollack is lucky to have emerged from Sunday's collision with running back Reuben Droughns in as good as shape as he did, given there was no spinal cord damage, he can walk, and he didn't lose feeling in his extremities.

"He was up and being himself yesterday after he got hurt, listening to the game. Once they were able to put him in the halo he was able to watch TV and watch the games," Lewis said. "He's an amazing guy. It's a shame that it happened and we'll make the best of it. Hopefully he'll be able to come back and not miss a beat and be a good learning experience for him this year."

The most recent Bengal to have suffered a broken neck is promising safety Kelvin Moore in a 1999 preseason game in Detroit. The fracture was higher a level in the neck than Pollack's and more severe, and he chose retirement.

Pollack, 24, is one of the most optimistic and bright-eyed Bengals. Indeed, his sheer force of personality is a major reason the team took him with the 17th pick in the 2005 draft, and his religious faith is well known and respected in the locker room.

So are his 12-hour days at the stadium, which revolve around the film room.