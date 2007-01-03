Pollack has surgery

Posted: 4 p.m.
|
Pollack
Dr. Anthony Guanciale, director of orthopedic spine surgery at University of Cincinnati Hospital, did the surgery in Cincinnati and said in a team press release that it went without complications. Pollack is resting comfortably, he said, and his hospital stay is not expected to last more than a few days.
Pollack has said that surgery would end his career, but Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis left the door ajar last month when he said no decision has been reached.
Pollack, a strong-side linebacker who was the club's first-round pick in the 2005 draft, fractured the C-6 vertebra in his neck on Sept. 17 when he tackled Cleveland running back Reuben Droughns on the second snap of the game for the Bengals defense.