 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pollack has surgery

Jan 03, 2007 at 10:01 AM

Posted: 4 p.m.

pollack_david.jpg

Pollack

The Bengals said linebacker David Pollack underwent surgery to repair the broken vertebra in his neck Wednesday but the club continues not to give a forecast about a possible return to football.

Dr. Anthony Guanciale, director of orthopedic spine surgery at University of Cincinnati Hospital, did the surgery in Cincinnati and said in a team press release that it went without complications. Pollack is resting comfortably, he said, and his hospital stay is not expected to last more than a few days.

Pollack has said that surgery would end his career, but Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis left the door ajar last month when he said no decision has been reached.

Pollack, a strong-side linebacker who was the club's first-round pick in the 2005 draft, fractured the C-6 vertebra in his neck on Sept. 17 when he tackled Cleveland running back Reuben Droughns on the second snap of the game for the Bengals defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising