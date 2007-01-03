Pollack has surgery

Posted: 4 p.m.

The Bengals said linebacker David Pollack underwent surgery to repair the broken vertebra in his neck Wednesday but the club continues not to give a forecast about a possible return to football.

Dr. Anthony Guanciale, director of orthopedic spine surgery at University of Cincinnati Hospital, did the surgery in Cincinnati and said in a team press release that it went without complications. Pollack is resting comfortably, he said, and his hospital stay is not expected to last more than a few days.

Pollack has said that surgery would end his career, but Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis left the door ajar last month when he said no decision has been reached.