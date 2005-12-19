Playoff tickets sold out

Dec 19, 2005 at 07:36 AM

Posted: 1:35 p.m.

Tickets for the Bengals' first home playoff game, plus a possible second home playoff game, have been sold out to season ticket holders, the club's ticket office announced today.

Season ticket holders were able to purchase their season ticket locations for playoff games and also could request a limited number of additional tickets. A tremendous response from season ticket holders for these options has exhausted the inventory.

The Bengals are guaranteed at least one home playoff game after clinching the AFC North championship this past Sunday. It is not yet known whether that game would be on the weekend of Jan. 7-8 or Jan. 14-15. The Bengals will host a game on one of those weekends, but not both. In either case, the Bengals could also be the host team for the AFC Championship game, scheduled Jan. 22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
