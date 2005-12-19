Playoff tickets sold out

Season ticket holders were able to purchase their season ticket locations for playoff games and also could request a limited number of additional tickets. A tremendous response from season ticket holders for these options has exhausted the inventory.

The Bengals are guaranteed at least one home playoff game after clinching the AFC North championship this past Sunday. It is not yet known whether that game would be on the weekend of Jan. 7-8 or Jan. 14-15. The Bengals will host a game on one of those weekends, but not both. In either case, the Bengals could also be the host team for the AFC Championship game, scheduled Jan. 22.