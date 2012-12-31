Peek at 2013

Dec 31, 2012 at 09:07 AM

For now, the Bengals have the 21st pick in the April 25-27 NFL Draft. But that can go lower if they win Saturday's Wild Card game (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) in Houston.

Their 10-6 record is tied with four other clubs, but the Bengals pick behind the Bears because Chicago didn't make the playoffs. The Redskins, Ravens and Vikings have joined Cincinnati in the Wild Card playoffs, but the Bengals are ahead of those teams because they had a weaker strength of schedule at .438. Next to Atlanta's .422, the Bengals had the lowest strength of schedule, followed by two other playoff teams, the Colts at .441 and Denver at .457, as well as San Diego at .457 and Pittsburgh at .465.

For what it's worth, the Bengals strength of schedule next season is .508, but that's now. When the sked came out in April, it was .500 and it ended up at .438. But there's no doubt the Bengals are hosting a ton of established teams at Paul Brown Stadium with a .570 record in 2012 and five playoff teams staring at them led by the 12-4 Patriots. There are also the 11-5 Packers, the 11-5 Colts, and the 10-6 Vikings, as well as the 10-6 Ravens from the AFC North. The three non-playoff teams are the Steelers (8-8), Browns (5-11) and Jets (6-10).

The road games feature two teams going through coaching changes in 10-6 Chicago and 7-9 San Diego, as well as possibly 6-10 Buffalo. The only other winning team the Bengals get on the road besides the Bears is Baltimore. Detroit (4-12), Cleveland (5-11), Miami (7-9) and Pittsburgh (8-8) round it out for a total of .445 strength of road sked.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising