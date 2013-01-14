PBS to have more reduced seats in 2013

Gearing up for a 2013 Paul Brown Stadium schedule of five playoff teams, the Bengals announced Wednesday they are cutting prices in 20 sections and keeping 45 percent of the reserve seats the same.

After selling out six of their eight home games and seeing their attendance jump a league-high 24 percent in 2012, the Bengals are beginning their campaign to sell out a home season the team bids to reach the playoffs for a third straight year.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Wednesday through the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 513-621-TDTD (8383), or by clicking here.

"As an organization we are committed to having a full stadium for every game to give us a competitive advantage," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a news release. "We believe that our 2013 pricing model, in conjunction with the strong home schedule, will be very attractive to fans and will make tickets available at the right prices to help us to reach that goal."

A number of sections priced last year at $50 per game for season tickets are reduced to $40, and many sections priced at $60 last year are reduced to $50. For the first time in four years, some ticket prices increase with sideline seats in the lower bowl going from $80 to $85. It's believed the average ticket price from last season drops about five cents.

"These are the most sought-after seats in the house, and our analysis of the market shows heightened demand for this area, justifying this first price increase since 2009," ticket manager Andrew Brown said of the lower sideline seats.

"When we reduced some sections to $40 for 2012, the demand was high and they sold out quickly. Our fans saw it as a great value for an NFL game, and we will expand the number of those seats. We also think fans will respond very positively to some new opportunities for this year, including seats as low as $50 in the first rows of the upper deck. If you've been in those seats before for any stadium event, you know what a great vantage point that is."

During the upcoming season the Bengals host three Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks in New England's Tom Brady, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, as well as the possible defending NFL Rookie of the Year in Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.