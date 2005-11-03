PBS security increased

Posted: 4:35 p.m.
Eric Brown, managing director of Paul Brown Stadium, released the following statement regarding security measures at the stadium:
At our normal postgame meeting this morning we reviewed security issues relating to field intrusions.
Fans attending the Indianapolis Colts game on November 20th will notice additional security both on the field and in the stands, guarding against field intrusions similar to what occurred at the Green Bay game.
The additional security will include both private security personnel and uniformed law enforcement.
Our goal is to provide a safe environment for our fans who attend games as well as the players, coaches and others on the playing field.