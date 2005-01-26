Paul Brown Stadium Among Charter Members of Gridiron Stadium Network

Representatives of 10 nationally-known professional football stadiums, including Paul Brown Stadium, today announced formation of the Gridiron Stadium Network.

The Gridiron Stadium Network (GSN) will promote and raise awareness of the multiple uses of these state-of-the-art facilities, which represent a nationwide area. The primary goal of the Network is to optimize opportunities to expand use of the venues for new events, both sports and entertainment, public and private.

"We're excited about the opportunity to combine our efforts with the other venues that are part of the GSN," said Bob Bedinghaus, Director of Development for Paul Brown Stadium. "This is about attracting more events to Paul Brown Stadium. With 11 straight sellouts for Bengals games, including bringing Monday Night Football to Cincinnati, the stadium has shown itself to be a world-class facility. We plan maximum use of this huge community asset to bring concerts, college football games and other events to Cincinnati's riverfront."

The GSN will be an advocacy organization, lobbying business and community leaders to insure awareness of opportunities available at GSN member facilities. The GSN will not directly negotiate or promote an event. However, the Network will aid its members and potential users by facilitating introductions, negotiations and dissemination of information.

Many events sought by GSN members will use the field surface. This covers a wide range including concerts, festivals, soccer, college and prep football, motor sports, rodeos, and trade shows.

"But we will also look for opportunities for our many alternative spaces," Bedinghaus said. "This would include club lounges, press box areas, other indoor meeting spaces, plazas and even the parking lots."

The GSN will assist its members with attracting and developing events on either a single or multiple-facility basis. From large-capacity events to smaller shows and conferences, GSN members are dedicated to providing the best experiences for audience and artists, managers and promoters, and corporate and community partners.

The GSN will be headquarted in Los Angeles.

"We are very pleased that these high-profile venues are coming together to leverage their facilities and resources," said Tom Rooney, spokesperson for the GSN. "People know through national media coverage of football games that venues like FedEx Field attract more than 90,000 fans. But the Gridiron Stadium Network is here to insure that everyone is aware that these facilities also offer great flexibility.

"The venues can accommodate just about any capacity or configuration. Whether it is a rental, co-promotion, or direct purchase of an event, the GSN members will have the resources and information as to the options available to them and the promoters involved."

The Gridiron Stadium Network currently includes the following facilities: