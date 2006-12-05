Palmer nominated for FedEx Air award

PalmerCarson Palmer is one of three finalists for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors following his performance in last Thursday's 13-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Palmer completed 21 of 32 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 97.7 in helping Cincinnati get back into the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Palmer previously was named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week in Week 11 after he led Cincinnati to victory at New Orleans. He earned the weekly award a league-record five times during the 2005 season.

Fans can cast their votes from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through noon EST on Thursday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Thursday afternoon on NFL.com.

In addition, NFL fans may cast their votes for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week using Sprint or Nextel wireless service - an opportunity available only to Sprint customers. This fast, convenient voting method involves texting the word FEDEX to short code 7777. Sprint customers will then receive an interactive text message that links fans to the ballot with the six finalists each week. Data and text messaging rates may apply.