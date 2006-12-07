Palmer claims FedEx Air award

PalmerCarson Palmer has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week the NFL announced. This was Palmer's second FedEx Air Player of the Week victory this season after winning the award a league-record five times in 2005.

Last Thursday Palmer completed 21 of 32 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 97.7 in Cincinnati's 13-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Palmer and Tomlinson were selected from among finalists in air and ground categories through 130,418 fan votes on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service. Palmer received 47 percent of the fan votes for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week to beat Philadelphia's Jeff Garcia (41 percent) and Jacksonville's David Garrard (12 percent).

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for the local community. Along with the player awards, FedEx is awarding Children's Hospital of Cincinnati and Children's Hospital Foundation, the children's hospital in each winning market, a check for $5,000.