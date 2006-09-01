Palmer and perfection as season calls

Tab Perry hangs on after taking the hit from Colts defensive back Dexter Reid. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)INDIANAPOLIS - Welcome to the real Mock Game.

The Colts didn't start any of their depth-chart regulars on offense or defense here in Friday night's preseason finale at the RCA Dome and the Bengals finished off their first ever unbeaten and untied preseason with a 20-3 victory.

In wrapping up their best warmup act since the 1971 team went 5-0-1 before going 4-10, the Bengals tuned up with a gaudy 131-54 scoring margin, a healthy turnover rate of plus-9, and 10 touchdown passes to none intercepted.

"Those numbers don't mean anything; they don't mean a thing. It doesn't mean a thing," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "It's all done. Everyone starts fresh."

Carson Palmer eased back into his flawless form of Monday night and took just nine snaps to show he's sharp enough for next week's regular-season opener in Kansas City. He knifed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Henry through three defenders with 6:11 to go in the first quarter and left with a 147.9 passer rating on top of Monday's 136.9 rating.

That means Palmer's reconstructed knee numbers read four touchdown passes to four different receivers and a field goal in six drives and 43 snaps. Lewis pulled the first offense after the seven-play touchdown drive that featured Palmer's 31-yard fling down the sideline to Chad Johnson.

"It just kind of gives you a little extra pep in your step," Palmer said. "But whether you're 0-4 or 4-0 in the preseason it doesn't matter at the end of the year."

Left tackle Levi Jones committed two false starts in the touchdown drive, but big in the drive was running back Rudi Johnson. He carried twice for 40 yards and finished his night with 45 yards on three carries for 15 more yards than he had the entire preseason before Friday night.

His 26-yarder came through a monster truck hole courtesy of Jones and Co. on the left side, and he added insult to injury when he ran over defensive backs Marlin Jackson and Matt Giordano for an extra five yards.

The only halftime concern appeared to be wide receiver Tab Perry's bruised chest that knocked him out of the rest of the game.

But Lewis said Perry was OK and he expects the four starters who missed the game - wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, defensive tackle Sam Adams, cornerback Deltha O'Neal and linebacker David Pollack - to be ready for the opener.

"We got accomplished what we set out to do," said Lewis at the half. "We got some snaps in for the first units, they did pretty well, and we got them out.

"We had some good offensive rhythm going, but we had some procedure penalties. You know what I feel about them."

Friday also marked the first hookup this season of the Pro Bowl combination of Palmer and Chad Johnson and it had mixed results. Palmer hit Johnson over the middle on a 22-yarder on Cincinnati's first drive, but he fumbled when cornerback Kelvin Hayden reached in and poked the ball away.

On the second drive, Johnson dropped another pass over the middle before Palmer airmailed him a beauty down the sideline and Johnson contorted his body to stay in bounds.

Palmer took note that Johnson didn't have a catch Monday night, but the Bengals wide receiver left Indy with three for 59 yards.

"It seems like you've lost a lot when you don't get Chad the ball," said Palmer, who can't remember Johnson fumbling in a game. "He's our go-to guy. He will be this whole year. Getting him the ball gives us a good chance to get our rythym and timing back and when you don't get him the ball, then T.J. makes plays and Chris Henry makes plays and other guys step up and play. That's what you want early on because we know there are going to be games where people are really going to key on Chad and try to take him away and we're going to lean on T.J. and we're going to lean on Kelley Washington, we're going to lean on Chris Henry, so it's good to see those guys make plays when we're having a tough time getting Chad the ball."

Palmer finished a crisp four-of-six for 73 yards, but it didn't compute to half the drama of Monday night, and no one came close enough to breathe on him. And he said he wasn't perfect, taking the blame for the false start because he said he has to make himself clearer on his calls. He said he missed a few throws, but the only blatant misfire was a high incompletion to Henry over the middle.

Henry started because Houshmandzadeh sat out the game with a bruised heel and responded with his second touchdown of the preseason.

The other significant development on offense came when running back Quincy Wilson pretty much locked up a spot on the final 53 by ripping off 128 yards on 19 carries. He rolled off the right side and then cut back to the left and outside for a 49-yard run that set up Shayne Graham's 23-yard field goal with 12:21 left in the game and gave the Bengals a 20-3 lead.

But that spot for Wilson is probably going to be open only if running back Chris Perry (ankle) goes on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) in Saturday's final cutdown and misses the first six weeks of the season. Deciding to keep Perry active or inactive is just one of the decisions the club has to make by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Veteran running back Kenny Watson is expected to make the team, but he has been nursing a variety of ailments this preseason and played sparingly Friday and didn't seem to play from scrimmage.