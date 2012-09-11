OSU gets NFL grant

Ohio State is among 15 organizations NFL Charities has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to support sports-related medical research. OSU's program for the study of protein therapeutics for the treatment of traumatic brain injury is part of more than $950,000 the charitable foundation of NFL owners has targeted for studying concussion prevention and treatment.
According to the NFL, this year's grants include studies on stem cells and nervous system injuries; MRI methods after concussions; the effect of temperature on the severity of potential brain injuries; the implications of helmet, facemask and shoulder pad designs on airway and cardiovascular care; and a sleep apnea program focused on NFL players.
"We are proud to support sports-related medical research through NFL Charities Medical Research Grants," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "These research projects have implications far beyond football, and we are committed to playing a role in helping make sports safer."