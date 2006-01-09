Offseason roster moves

Jan 09, 2006 at 08:28 AM

Posted: 2:25 p.m.

The Bengals today signed the following players to the team's offseason roster:

WR Jamall Broussard (San Jose State) TE Ronnie Ghent (Louisville) S Herana-Daze Jones (Indiana) OL Pete Lougheed (Purdue) TE Darnell Sanders (Ohio State) G Kyle Takavitz (Cincinnati) G Steven Vieira (UCLA) WR Mike Warfield (Duquesne) HB Quincy Wilson (West Virginia)

Seven of the nine players signed today were with the Bengals for all or most of the 2005 season on the practice squad. 

The two who were not on the Bengals practice squad this past season are Sanders and Warfield.

Sanders, a fourth-year NFL player in 2006, was with Chicago in the 2005 preseason before being waived on Sept. 2. He was with Cleveland in 2002 and 2003 and with Atlanta in 2004. His NFL totals from the Browns and Falcons are 30 games played (13 starts), with 18 receptions for 218 yards and 2 TDs.

Warfield is a rookie. He completed his college career in 2004, and this is his first NFL contract. 

Sanders signed a one-year contract, and the other eight players signed two-year deals.
