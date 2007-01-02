 Skip to main content
Offseason roster moves

Jan 02, 2007 at 09:49 AM

The Bengals have signed 10 players to the team's offseason roster.

Seven of the 10 were on the Bengals practice squad at the conclusion of the 2006 season. Those six are:

TE Tim Day (Oregon)

TE Ronnie Ghent (Louisville)

DE Eric Henderson (Georgia Tech)

OL Nate Livings (LSU)

FB Chris Manderino (California)

OL Alan Reuber (Texas A&M)

CB Brandon Williams (Michigan)

The remaining three players, who were not with the Bengals in '06, are:

LB Jason Berryman (Iowa State)

TE Sean Mulcahy (Connecticut)

DL Jimmy Verdon (Arizona State)

Berryman is a rookie signing his first NFL contract. He last played at Iowa State in 2005.

Mulcahy was with the Carolina Panthers in the 2006 preseason and was waived Aug. 29. He first signed in the NFL in July of 2004 with the St. Louis Rams, and was with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 preseason.

Verdon was a seventh-round choice of the New Orleans Saints in the 2005 Draft. He played in four games for the Saints in 2005 (1 tackle, 1 pass defensed) and was waived by New Orleans at the conclusion of the 2006 preseason.

All nine players signed today were signed to two-year contracts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

