O-Line Gurus Praise Bengals' Reported Additions As Free Agency Opens

Alexander, who is working with 11 draft prospects this spring, knows Cappa better than Karras. He worked with him at LeCharles Bentley's offensive line academy when Cappa was coming out of Humboldt State in 2018.

"I was really impressed with how good of a technician he was coming out of a small school," Alexander says. "Great kid. Smart. Intense. Had good technique. He had all the talent and intangibles you look for. I watched him a fair amount this year and he's at the right age. He's ascending. That's what you're looking for. Ascending players and he's one of them."

The Bucs took Cappa in the 2018 third round. Karras came out two years earlier from Illinois when the Patriots took him in the sixth round. Lapham loves Karras' versatility, but it looks like they're grooming him for center. Karras was the starting center for the Pats in 2019 and Miami in 2020 before he came back and had 13 starts at both guards last season in New England.

The Bengals clearly felt like they needed immediate help inside after Burrow was sacked 70 times this past season and still went to the Super Bowl. The moves also suggests they have faith in some potential young right tackles, such as second-year man D'Ante Smith. But it's still so early in free agency that nothing is official yet.

Lapham knows that Karras was drafted into an offensive line coached by Dante Scarnecchia, one of the greatest position coaches of all-time and a staple of head coach Bill Belichick's Patriots dynasty. Scarnecchia's last of his 34 seasons with New England in 2019 was Karras' first as the starting center.

"If you're playing for the Patriots, you've proven you can play," Lapham says. "Their offensive line always has been known to play well."

After a season Pro Football Focus had the Bengals offensive line graded so lowly, both Cappa (25) and Karras (21) are among the top 25 guards. Cappa is supposed to be a superb down-hill run blocker who allowed five sacks last season. But he allowed no sacks in 2020.