Notes: What's next

PerryRUNNING IT DOWN: Speaking of injuries, they could play a big factor at running back. There has been absolutely no indication that Chris Perry (ankle) is close to returning to practice and since he has yet to take a snap, you wonder if he's a viable candidate to start the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and miss the first six weeks.

Just wondering because head coach Marvin Lewis hasn't said much about him. Lewis's history here is to keep three running backs and a fullback, so what if Perry isn't available?

The Bengals are certainly getting some nice work from their rookie free agents, Terrence Whitehead out of Oregon and DeDe Dorsey out of Lindenwood. Whitehead left Friday night with a toe injury, but Dorsey continues to flash. His 59-yard catch out of the backfield against the Bills shows why he may have an edge in a roster battle with guys like Quincy Wilson, himself a guy that always produces every time he runs the ball. Dorsey's got the hands and the club loves guys that can catch it coming out of the backfield.