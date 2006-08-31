Notes: The play's the thing (but how many?)

AdamsWhile Sam Adams gives Peyton Manning a morsel to chew on for Friday's preseason finale, Willie Anderson offers a reminder that the Bengals No. 1 offense didn't exactly feast on reps last preseason before becoming the NFL's No. 6 offense.

"He's playing; that's Peyton Manning. He's playing and he's going to try and score on us," said Adams, the new Bengals defensive tackle, of the perpetual mystery surrounding preseason finales.

"But he better get a good breakfast, lunch and dinner and maybe a midnight snack because we're not in the mood to give up any points this week if we can."

The game in Indianapolis will at least start out as a matchup between Manning and the Bengals' Carson Palmer, the quarterbacks who share the NFL record of nine straight games with at least a 100 passer rating.

But don't look for either of them beyond the second series. Manning didn't even play in last year's preseason finale at Paul Brown Stadium and while Palmer said he would play "a couple" of series, head coach Marvin Lewis is also talking about finding rest for his "sore" players who have just four days between this one and the 48-17 win over Green Bay on Monday night.

So the question before the floor is if the Bengals offense can afford to take most of the night off even though their quarterback has only played one game and the regular-season opener is 10 days away in Kansas City.

The calendar is looking to have the final say.

"You have to understand that (training) camp is just winding down," said center Rich Braham. "It ended only about two days before the last game, so we're still trying to get our legs back. You try to rest as much as we can, but you've got to understand that we've been in a tough grind. Camp with the Bengals is definitely not easy."

At the age of 35, Braham is looking at playing two games in four days for the first time in nine years and he admits, "yeah, that was a few surgeries ago." Which is another reason why Palmer probably goes just two series at best. The only two Bengals left from that four-day stretch in 1997 are on Palmer's offensive line in Braham and Anderson, the Pro Bowl right tackle. All three guys have had some kind of knee surgery in the past year and a half.

In fact, the only action Anderson says he saw last preseason after his microfracture surgery was in that finale won by Cincinnati, 38-0.