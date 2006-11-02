Notes: Strength vs. strength

Houshmandzadeh: Looking for man-to-man coverage SundayOne thing we know about the Carson Palmer era.

In the four games he's played against Baltimore, his wide receivers have come up big against one of the NFL's best secondaries.

"Probably because they play us a lot of man-to-man," said T.J. Houshmandzadeh, whose career-high 171 yards came against the Ravens in 2004. "We've been able to run the ball also to make them play us man-to-man. We overall have played a complete game."

But it's not the same defense against which Chad Johnson has amassed a career 800 yards in leading all Baltimore opponents. Or even the one from last year against which rookie Chris Henry caught two touchdowns.

"But last year Ray (Lewis) was hurt, Ed Reed was hurt so it will be a different game," Houshmandzadeh said. "It's a different team. They've got a lot of linebackers with a lot of versatility. They play D-end, they play linebacker, they play safety, they can do a lot of different things. They've got basically a lot of big athletes. They've just got guys that can do so many different things."

There's no question the high caliber of competition gets the Bengals juices going. Against the Pro Bowlers Reed at safety and Chris McAlister at cornerback two years ago, Johnson and Houshmandzadeh combined for 332 yards and Palmer's 127 passer rating that day more than doubled the Ravens defense's NFL-low 62 rating it had been allowing quarterbacks.

Now here come the Bengals again against a defense allowing passers a 61 rating.

"It's more of a challenge some weeks," Johnson said. "This week it's high quality across the (Baltimore) board."

That didn't stop Johnson from saying he would end up "picking on Samari (Rolle), picking on McAlister, picking on Ed. Picking on Bart Scott."

Henry picked on the Falcons last week returning from what amounted to a three-game suspension with a 55-yard touchdown catch for the Bengals' longest ball of the season.

Henry admitted Thursday that he came up sore last week after the first day of practice, but he still continues to be a scoring machine. Of his first 47 NFL catches, nine have gone for touchdowns, which gives him a score every 5.2 catches.

Stack that against the all-time Bengals receivers. Carl Pickens, in his first two seasons, had 69 catches and seven touchdowns. Cris Collinsworth had 67 catches and eight touchdowns his rookie season. Henry is right there with Isaac Curtis, 45 catches and nine touchdowns his rookie year. Johnson? He had 97 catches in his first two seasons, but just six touchdowns.

"All three of us are good; we make plays," Henry said. "They can't sleep on either of us (Henry and Houshmandzadeh) and they can't double up on Chad the whole game."

The Ravens have been blitzing, but they've also been giving up some long plays lately. In their last two games against the Panthers and Saints, Baltimore has allowed nine passes of at least 30 yards and four of at least 40.

It looks like the Bengals have found the panacea for their inconsistent long ball game, where Henry has played the fewest games yet has three of the team's four longest catches.

But if the Ravens decide to back off those blitzes that allow one-on-one coverage (like most teams seem to be doing against the Bengals), their secondary waits with an NFL-best 15 interceptions.

It clearly is strength against strength. Hue Jackson, who has coached the Bengals receivers during this run since '04, knows his guys see the names.

"Ray Lewis. Ed Reed. Chris McAlister. Samari Rolle. You say Baltimore and you know that's one of the best defenses in football," Jackson said. "If you're a football player, you naturally want to do your best against the best."

Johnson reiterated his vow on Thursday.

"Hit Ray in the mouth," he chortled in between bites of a Big Mac.

Somebody will have to. In the Palmer era, the Bengals are 3-1 against Baltimore and running back Rudi Johnson has averaged 89 yards in the victories.

Footnote: Only two running backs have done better than that this season against the Ravens: The Chargers' LaDainian Tomlinson with 98 on 27 carries and the Broncos' Tatum Bell 92 on 19 in games Baltimore split.