Notes: One-on-One dream?

AlexanderWARREN OF REASONS: Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander calls the Raiders defensive line outstanding, and fears the seven sacks of 33-year-old tackle Warren Sapp.

"He can rush the passer now," Alexander said. "I'm looking forward to this game because they are so good and it's such a challenge."

Sapp says the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the most time of his career last season rekindled his passion for football.

"It was almost like I was worthless," he said. "I was just a hanger. If nobody had a shirt they needed to get hung up, they didn't need me. It's a situation I've never been in. In an 11-year career, all of a sudden nobody is going to be looking for you or get on the phone and call you, nobody wants to know where you're at."

Sapp isn't discouraged by the 2-10 record and his defense is proving it, ranked third in defense and 14th in points allowed. He says the Raiders like the challenge Cincinnati offers.

"The best thing about the NFL is you have a challenge," Sapp said. "We're playing a bona-fide Super Bowl contender in their house, they're fighting for the playoffs and we'll see what we've got for 60 minutes of football."

Sapp has noticed how right guard Bobbie Williams teams up with right tackle Willie Anderson.