 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notes: Nelson sheds bust label for Pro Bowl; Brock O. named QB; Eifert still protocol; Special day

Dec 23, 2015 at 04:43 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

052115-nelson-reggie-art.jpg

*                            No. 20 is now a Pro Bowler.*

For weeks now his teammates have been pushing Reggie Nelson for the Pro Bowl and when he became the first Bengals safety to go to Hawaii in 25 years, the spare-speaking Nelson had the words to fit the occasion.

"It's been nine years, so I'm very excited about it. I finally got one," Nelson said before Wednesday's practice. "Obviously it's a great honor for the organization and for our defense for me to be nominated Pro Bowl. But I didn't do it by myself."

Nelson's selection is a textbook case of Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis willing to take a chance on a talented player who hasn't been able to realize it during various stops around the league. And of coaching-personnel team work. On cut down day to end the 2010 preseason, the Bengals got Nelson for a little more than a song from the Jaguars. Try an aria. Backup cornerback David Jones and a conditional low draft pick.

A long fall for a 2007 first-round pick. But the coaches and personnel people recalled how they coveted Nelson in that draft. They took cornerback Leon Hall with the 18th pick and Nelson 21 to the Jags.

But the most valuable thing that came in the deal was the advice of Jaguars general manager Gene Smith and Jags executive James Harris, a former Lewis colleague in Baltimore.

Play him in one spot. Don't move him to corner,  or the slot, and maybe play him more at free than strong.

Voila. The Hall-Nelson combo proved the draft board right.

Try 75 starts for a defense that has been ranked in the top ten four times in five straight post-season runs. He's got 23 interceptions as a Bengal, sixth on the club's all-time list, and he currently leads the league with eight.

"I just think he's doing a better job in the middle of the field reading the quarterback," said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "When you have that many interceptions some of them go to you and some of them you make a play on. He's just done a better job of tracking the ball. Deep throws, he's made a lot of good catches back there. He probably should have a couple more. That really was his emphasis going into the spring so it's been paying off for him."

Nelson has repaid the Bengals offer of a second chance countless times over.

"The coaching staff here," said Nelson of what made it click in Cincy. "Just given that second chance to revive your career and everything. You really don't want to be labeled as a bust. That's definitely what I didn't want to be labeled as. Just to fit in to the defensive scheme. I came in and studied. Zim (former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer) got me rolling and it's just been up from there."

BROCK NAMED:

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick can now set aside two hours for the next few days to study Brock Osweiler instead of Peyton Manning. With that word via ProFootballTalk.com and the sense that Manning won't even be active Monday night to back up, that sets up Osweiler in his sixth NFL start vs. AJ McCarron in his second NFL start in the game to decide the seeding of the AFC playoffs.

But even before the announcement, for Kirkpatrick and cornerback Adam Jones it has become more of a question of scheme when it comes to preparation.

"I'm not preparing for the quarterback. I'm preparing for the offense," Jones said. "I'm going to study and be prepared  and who ever plays I'll be prepared . . .

Kirkpatrick, who has been taking a day off lately with a knee issue, was in sweats Wednesday. So was starting safety George Iloka (groin), who missed all of last week after re-aggravating the injury in the Steelers game. Slot cornerback Leon Hall, who usually gets Wednesday off, wasn't on the field  . . .

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Starting tight end Tyler Eifert is still in concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday but the hope is he'll be back Thursday . . . backup rookie tackle Jake Fisher, who missed the last two games with a concussion, said he's back . . .

Safety Reggie Nelson showed up to work as the sentimental favorite of the five Pro Bowlers.

"It was exciting. I didn't do it by myself," Nelson said. "It's been nine years. Finally I got one. I know how hard we work around here and we always say just do our job and everything will take care of itself and I think we did a good job of that." . . .

For the first time in his 13 seasons, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons had a non-kicker and non-returner win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week when left end Carlos Dunlap got it for blocking his second field goal in three weeks in San Francisco. Simmons says he's counting him for four block in the recent seasons . . .

Simmons also had his first cover player, running back Cedric Peerman, be named as high as a first alternate Pro Bowler: "I think he should have got in." . . .

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 15 of the regular season.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
No Title
3 / 23
No Title
4 / 23
No Title
5 / 23
No Title
6 / 23
No Title
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
No Title
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising